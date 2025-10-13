Asmodee have announced that they have partnered with Middle-Earth Enterprises to produce all official board games set in J.R.R Tolkien’s fantasy universe. The veteran team will be led by Luke Peterschmidt, who heads up the series’ global strategy.

This will allow them to make board games, card games and other tabletop games – though it would appear that Middle-Earth Enterprises still has an existing partnership with Free League Publishing that involves the creation of two tabletop RPGs.

Upcoming Middle-Earth Enterprises Games

The partnership is aimed at strengthening the presence of the Middle-Earth brand in the tabletop industry, meaning Asmodee will likely be looking to develop successful new games in all kinds of different genres.



Aside from that, it’s not yet clear exactly which new games will take priority out of this partnership. Speaking about the future, Thomas Koegler, CEO of Asmodee, said: ” Our teams share a passion for connecting people, creating memorable experiences and immersive storytelling that have resonated with fans around the world.

“We’re looking forward to ensuring that high-quality, innovative tabletop games set in Middle-earth, whether coming from our studios or external publishers, to Asmodee, continue to meet and exceed fan expectations.

“This also speaks to our broader commitment to maximizing strategic collaborations with IP owners to develop worlds that inspire players.”

Asmodee Games

Of course, this won’t be the first time that Asmodee have been involved with the Middle-Earth brand.

Players might recognise the name from some of their past collaborations, many of which Asmodee have drawn attention to on the official page for the announcement. These go back 25 years and include everything from well-known recent titles like The Fate of the Fellowship, to classic instalments, such as War of the Ring.

However, the versatility on display here covers both traditional board games (of different genres) and trading card games, giving an insight into that same broadness that might continue going forward.

Other than those, Asmodee are known for several famous board games like Catan and Ticket to Ride which might assure fans of the Middle-Earth franchise that its tabletop future is in safe hands. Fantasy series are popular candidates for board game adaptations, and Asmodee will be swimming in the wake of Lord of the Rings Fate of the Fellowship in terms of hugely popular Middle-Earth tabeltop releases.