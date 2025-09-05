News > News > Board Games

Lord of the Rings: Fate of the Fellowship Debuts on Amazon

5 Sep 2025 7:57
Peter Morgan
Lord of the Rings Fate of the Fellowship

Board Games

Share Icon

Amazon’s rollout of Lord of the Rings content continues with this tabletop adventure based on the highly acclaimed Pandemic, with the creator of Pandemic, Matt Leacock, also designing Fate of the Fellowship. 

One playthrough of Lord of the Rings Fate of the Fellowship game is expected to take anywhere between one and three hours, but unusually for board games, it is able to be played completely solo.

Lord of the Rings Fate of the Fellowship Details

Part of the appeal for board games enthusiasts and collectors isn’t just the ability to play the game itself, but to enjoy the craftsmanship of boards and miniatures.

With that in mind, the broad list of what’s included in the box might come as welcome news to this particular audience:

  • 1x Game Board
  • 1x Barad-dur Dice Tower
  • 13x Character Figures
  • 9x Nazgul Miniatures
  • 48x Shadow Troops
  • 35x Friendly Troops
  • 48x Region Cards
  • 14x Event Cards
  • 12x Skies Darken Cards
  • 24x Objective Cards
  • 10x Reference Cards
  • 13x Character Cards
  • 50x Shadow Cards
  • 3x Battle Dice
  • 7x Search Dice
  • 6x Haven Tokens
  • 6x Stronghold Tokens
  • 1x Eye of Sauron Token
  • 1x Solo Token
  • 1x Hope Marker
  • 36x Symbol Tokens
  • 1x Threat Rate Marker

How Close to Pandemic Does it Hue?

With the same foundation and designer, is the gameplay loop exactly the same Pandemic or is there something original to be found here?

It’s apparently intended to be a variation of the core Pandemic loop, making it familiar without being the same game. The ultimate goal being to make a game that’s replay-able through different objective cards and scenarios.

This might even help newcomers get into the game, being able to transfer their knowledge rather than learn a whole new ruleset from the ground up.

Exploring Other Lord of the Rings Board Games

Of course, as fans of board games and Tolkien’s universe will know, this is far from the only board game set in Middle Earth.

Interestingly, this is an area of adaptation that has arguably had more success than recent Lord of the Rings video game failures.

Certain titles like Lord of the Rings, released in 2000 by Knizia, garnered plenty of acclaim – even coming before the blockbuster films themselves. War of the Ring (2011) has also received plenty of attention for its fidelity to the source material.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

Related News

Swiper
?>
News

Soft2Bet Launches Swiper, Sweden’s First Social-Media Inspired Online Casino

Soft2Bet has developed a new casino and sports betting brand, Swiper, specifically designed for the digital market in Sweden. The…

Jim Munro
GTA 6 Protagonists
?>
News

GTA 6 Labelled as the First 'AAAAA' Game by Devolver Co-Founder

This week’s over the top, ridiculous phrase? AAAAA Gaming. You read that right, Ubisoft isn’t the “King of A’s”. Publisher…

Cedric Gossling
Mafia The Old Country
?>
News

The Most Downloaded PlayStation Store Games in August

Tracking who’s playing what can be difficult when platforms don’t have the live player counts of Steam, or when a…

Peter Morgan
Ninja Gaiden 4
?>
News

Ninja Gaiden 4 Has Some of the Most Satisfying Combat in Years

Ninja games are pure, unadulterated fun. Be it the serene beauty of Ghost of Tsushima or - point and case…

Cedric Gossling
Lenovo Legion
?>
News

Lenovo Announces AI-Powered Software and Tablets in Legion Gaming Device Showcase

Gamers are always looking for the next best hardware they don’t actually need, so Lenovo naturally wants a piece of…

Cedric Gossling