Metal: Hellsinger Developer The Outsiders Announces Studio Closure After 10 Years

Sadly, in another news of mass layoffs and studio closures, the developers behind rhythm-based FPS Metal Hellsinger have officially confirmed rumors that the studio is closing as well. In a statement posted on socials, The Outsiders announced that they have closed up shop after almost 10 years in the business, marking the end of a short but influential chapter in modern FPS history.



It’s bittersweet, but sadly, in this economy, it isn’t surprising. The studio’s heartfelt post thanked fans, collaborators, and publisher Funcom for their support. “We are incredibly proud of what we’ve built”, the statement read. It definitely highlighted the creative freedom and love from the community that surrounded the unique title since its release in 2022.

Metal Hellsinger Studio Closes

The closure of The Outsiders isn’t an isolated story. In 2025 alone, dozens of small and mid-sized studios have shuttered, with over 70% of developer cuts concentrated in the US – from indie darlings to teams under major publishers. It’s a familiar and disheartening trend – one where innovation and creativity often fail to protect developers from economic reality.

In The Outsiders’ case, their departure underscores the fragility of passion-driven studios that prioritize originality over profitability. Metal Hellsinger was proof that there’s still room for inventive ideas in gaming – but it also shows how even a critical hit can’t always sustain an independent studio long-term.

Metal Hellsinger’s Legacy Lives On

True, The Outsiders has closed their doors permanently, but that doesn’t mean that the spirit of its work doesn’t live on. Metal Hellsinger was one of the surprise hits in 2022, and remains one of the most distinct FPS experiences of the last decade – especially since it wasn’t just another, generic WII first-person shooter.

The music was fantastic, the fanbase is still ongoing, and we hope that other developers will try to mimic the essence of what made this game so great. We’re sad to see The Outsiders go, and hope that some of the talent from this indie dev will find purpose in other companies willing to take them in.