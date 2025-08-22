Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater has earned largely positive reviews in the week leading up to its release.

Despite a lot of scepticism about how Konami would handle remaking a beloved classic without original director, Hideo Kojima, the decision to release the review embargo a week before release spoke to a certain level of confidence.

Now, with the reviews out in the wild, audiences are beginning to get a sense of how well-placed that confidence was, and it looks as though Konami has another successful remake on their hands with Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. It follows in the footsteps of the Silent Hill 2 remake, which also managed to exceed a lot of expectations.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Reviews

The qualitative aspect of a review is often much more illuminating than the score, but score aggregates through platforms like Metacritic can often provide a general impression.

On PlayStation 5, which has the highest number of reviews on Metacritic and therefore the highest sample size, the game currently sits at 86, which curiously enough is exactly the same score that Silent Hill 2 Remake currently has.

In both cases, it might not break the 90+ ‘high acclaim’ barriers that some recent titles have, but it’s a positive outcome for a remake of a beloved classic.

It will be interesting to see how the scores change upon public release, particularly with Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater not supporting cross-play on multi-player.

How Similar is it to the Original?

While the word ‘remake’ implies a very direct replication, games like the recent Final Fantasy 7 remake show how they can also create room for a reinterpretation of an original work.

One piece of information that has cropped up again and again (both in pre-release comments made by Konami and in reviews) is that the game is very faithful to the original. This has led some reviews to claim that it’s the best way to experience the game.

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater Performance Issues

Something that players are always cautious about with modern releases, especially when the price tag is so high, is whether the game actually runs as intended.

Of course, this is something that can be improved with post-release updates, but performance issues might prevent people from making a day one purchase. One note of contention so far with Metal Gear Solid Delta seems to be that the game encounters more framerate issues on PS5 Pro than on the base model.

This was discovered by Digital Foundry, and it’s unclear yet whether this will be fixed before release.