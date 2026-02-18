The competition is heating up in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Nintendo has officially announced the latest Mario Kart World European online event, inviting racers from across the continent to burn rubber on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newcomer to the series’ latest “live service” evolution, this February 2026 event is your chance to prove you’re the fastest driver in Europe.

Mario Kart World has redefined the franchise since its launch, introducing an expansive open-map structure and high-stakes competitive modes.

This month’s event focuses on the core of that experience: high-speed racing and tactical item play.

How to Join the Mario Kart World European Online Event

Participating in the event is straightforward, but you’ll need to make sure your gear is ready. To join the race, ensure you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership and follow these steps:

Launch Mario Kart World on your Nintendo Switch 2. From the main menu, navigate to Online Play. Press the ‘–’ Button to open the “Search for an event” menu. Enter the unique Event ID: 1023.

Once you’ve entered the code, you’ll be placed into the event lobby where you can practice on the featured tracks before the official tournament window begins.

Master the New Knockout Tour Mode

This month’s European circuit highlights the fan-favorite Knockout Tour mode. Unlike traditional 150cc races, Knockout Tour is a battle-royale-inspired survival mode where the slowest racers are eliminated at specific checkpoints across the world map.

To survive the heat of the February event, players should focus on:

Route Memorization: Mario Kart World features branching paths. Knowing which shortcuts are active during the event is the difference between qualifying and elimination.

Mario Kart World features branching paths. Knowing which shortcuts are active during the event is the difference between qualifying and elimination. Item Management: With up to 24 players on the track at once, holding onto a Super Horn or a Boo is more critical than ever.

With up to 24 players on the track at once, holding onto a Super Horn or a Boo is more critical than ever. The “Dash Food” Mechanic: Don’t ignore the reappearing speed boosts—they are essential for maintaining your position in the top half of the pack.

Climbing the European Leaderboards

The February event uses a dynamic Versus Ranking system.

Every player starts the event window with a ranking of 3,000.

As you compete in races during the designated two-hour tournament period, your ranking will fluctuate based on your finishing position.

The goal is to drive your rating as high as possible before the clock runs out.

Unlike previous titles, Mario Kart World rewards consistency; a string of top-five finishes will often yield better results than a single win followed by a “Blue Shell” disaster.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The Future of Mario Kart World on Switch 2

Since its record-breaking launch in 2025, Mario Kart World has become the definitive racing experience on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

With rumors swirling about upcoming DLC featuring tracks from the classic “Greek” and “Roman” eras of the series, these monthly European online events serve as the perfect training ground for what’s to come.

Stay tuned to GamesHub for more tips, tricks, and the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news as the race for the top spot continues!