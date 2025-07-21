What is Mario Kart World Special Campaign and when will it be released?

The Mario Kart Tour mobile game is set to get a fresh update in the next month for the first time since October 2023.

Nintendo announced that it would stop updating Mario Kart Tour over two years ago, but gamers have been pleasantly surprised by some new content this month.

The one-off update is being launched as a celebration event to mark the arrival of Mario Kart World on the Nintendo Switch 2.

What is Mario Kart World Special Campaign?

The Mario Kart World “special campaign” is available exclusively in the mobile version of Mario Kart Tour, with the event starting on July 23rd and running until the 6th of August.

With the update comes four brand new, never before seen karts to the game.

Well this was completely unexpected, Mario Kart Tour is getting new content to celebrate the release of Mario Kart World! The Mechanic outfit for Mario and Luigi as well as 4 new Karts will appear in Tour! #MarioKartWorld pic.twitter.com/ToDCBsZDS4 — EdwardSabaVO (@EdwardSabaVO) July 18, 2025

Limited edition mechanic skins are also both available for Mario and Luigi customization.

Mario Kart World first launched on mobile in 2019 and very quickly it became one of the most popular releases by Nintendo, with over $293million made off the title within the first three years of the game being on the App Store.

Like any game, Mario Kart World began to drop in popularity over time and eventually Nintendo seemed to give up on any updates for the app… until now.

The new update celebrates Mario Kart World’s arrival on the Nintendo Switch 2, with fans worldwide already giving positive reviews on the game that was released at the beginning of June.

With Nintendo largely focusing their energy on the Switch console these days, the Mario Kart World Special Campaign update on mobile could be the last one the game ever gets.

