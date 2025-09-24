Major New Mario Kart World Update Released

A major Mario Kart World update, 1.3.0, has now been released by Nintendo and is available for download.

The update includes some new requested features in Free Roam mode, some significant rebalancing for competitive races, and a host of bug fixes.

Mario Kart World 1.3.0 Update New Features

The 1.3.0 patch features a much-requested feature in showing P switches run over and peach medallions already claimed on the map during Free Roam mode. It’ll also be easier to encounter UFOs and to transform into characters using the tractor beam.

Other new features include the ability to play Free Roam mode with one other player while waiting to join a race in multiplayer, as well as being able to join friends playing the Knockout Tour mode.

The game has also made several balance changes, with the most significant being an increase in the brief invincibility time players have after crashing or spinning mid-race. The time between someone taking an item box and it respawning has also been decreased.

The Mario Kart World 1.3.0 patch also fixes several bugs, including inaccurate rankings if a player went off course at the same time as reaching the finish line, spiny shells either missing the player in first or causing them to fly backwards, and minor issues related to clipping across Free Roam and online races.

Mario Kart World Continues to Sell Well

Mario Kart World’s decision to include an open world met with a mixed response, the full game has been critically acclaimed and remains one of the best selling games of the year, particularly in the UK.

So far, there haven’t been any rumours of impending new content being developed, but given the huge potential, it’s unlikely to be too far away.