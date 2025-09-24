An Irish football fan has scooped a €250,000 jackpot after correctly calling all six results in a free-to-play predictor game on the LiveScore app.

Shane O’C, 68, from County Limerick, is a regular player of LiveScore 6, a weekly competition which challenges users to predict the correct scores of pre-selected games.

The Manchester United fan had extra reason to cheer Gabriel Martinelli’s 93rd-minute equaliser against Manchester City as that last-gasp Arsenal goal confirmed the 1-1 draw that was to earn Shane the bumper LiveScore 6 jackpot.

LiveScore Group had been in the news just last week after sealing a partnership with Elon Musk’s X and Xi.

What Is It Like To Win €250,000?

“It’s unbelievable,” said Shane.

“I play LiveScore 6 every week so to hit the jackpot like this just shows persistence can pay off.”

Asked what plans he had for spending some of his prize money, Shane said: “I’m unsure at the moment.

“I might get some work done around the house, but a holiday to celebrate is certainly tempting.

“I’m keen to go to Gran Canaria.”

LiveScore 6 sits within the sports media app LiveScore and is also housed in LiveScore Bet, which offers sports betting and online casino games.

The lucky Irishman almost missed his big payday as he left it late to confirm his entry, posting the potential scores a little over half an hour before last Saturday’s 3pm deadline.

His six predictions were: West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace, Burnley 1-1 Nottingham Forest, Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea, Fulham 3-1 Brentford, Sunderland 1-1 Aston Villa and Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City.

Chelsea Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was red-carded at Old Trafford. Image: Mark Smith, Imagn Images

West Ham’s 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace went to script, with the hapless Hammers unable to find an equaliser after Tyrick Mitchell had restored the visitors’ lead on 68 minutes.

Burnley and Nottingham Forest quickly matched Shane’s shout of 1-1, with both teams scoring in the first 20 minutes of their game at Turf Moor, but the stalemate after kept Shane in the prediction game.

It was then over to his beloved Manchester United for the 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday, where Shane had gone for a 2-1 home win.

He must have had mixed emotions a few minutes before half-time, as Man United led 2-0 against a stumbling Chelsea, who had lost goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to a red card on five minutes.

Man United looked set to run riot at Old Trafford, but Casemiro’s second yellow as the first half drew to a close saw both teams playing out the second period with 10 men.

Shane was then left in the awkward position of cheering a goal against his favourite club when Trevoh Chalobah pulled one back for Chelsea with 10 minutes remaining, securing yet another correct score.

Saturday’s late game had the potential to ruin Shane’s day as Fulham raced into a 3-1 lead with 40 minutes still to play.

There was even a spectacular goal from Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz near the hour mark that looked to have ended Shane’s hopes, but VAR stepped in to disallow the effort.

With no more goals, Shane was now sitting on four correct scores for the weekend.

Late Goals Add To The Drama

Erling Haaland gave Manchester City the lead at Arsenal. Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck, Imagn Images

There was another red card in Sunday’s 2pm kick-off at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland’s Reinildo being given his marching orders just after the half hour mark.

Visitors Aston Villa then took the lead through Matty Cash on 67 minutes and all hope for a 1-1 draw looked lost, until Wilson Isidor stepped in with 15 minutes remaining to grab Sunderland’s equaliser.

Call it a coincidence, or perhaps good luck, but there was a sense of irony as Sunderland’s players held on for Shane’s fifth correct scoreline while wearing shirts that carried the LiveScore Bet logo on their sleeve.

LiveScore is a principal partner of the Premier League club for the 2025-26 season.

With Sunday’s late kick-off about to start, Shane was the last man standing in the promotional competition having nailed the scores for the first five matches.

He now had to put his trust in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City being able to carve out a 1-1 draw at Arsenal to earn him the jackpot.

All appeared to be going well after Erling Haaland gave the visitors a first-half lead, but as the game approached the 90th minute, Arsenal were still searching for an elusive equaliser.

It was three-minutes into stoppage time when second-half substitute Gabriel Martinelli broke free to lob the ball over City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for a dramatic leveller.

That goal not only denied Guardiola’s men victory, it clinched Shane a life-changing prize of €250,000.