After the commercial and critical success of the Life is Strange franchise, a TV show is in the works. Amazon MGM Studios is developing the live-action series, with self-confessed Life of Strange fan Charlie Covell acting as the showrunner.

Seeing Life is Strange’s original groundbreaking and emotional story adapted for TV will be fascinating, as we watch Max and Chloe’s deep bond play out on the big screen.

What We Know So Far

Legendary Digital Studios and Square Enix announced a collaboration on a Life is Strange TV series way back in 2016. The show’s rights have bounced around since then, but Amazon MGM Studios finally picked up the mantle in 2025.

Legendary and Square are still involved, while Story Kitchen and LuckyChap Entertainment have also jumped aboard. Charlie Covell, who is a big fan of the gaming franchise, will be the Life is Strange TV show’s showrunner and executive producer.

Covell is an experienced actor and writer, starring in hit British shows like Midsomer Murders, The Inbetweeners, and Misfits. They have also been an active writer for over a decade, most notably writing all 16 episodes of the black comedy show The End of the F***ing World.

The Life is Strange TV show is moving forward, but the project is still in early development stages, with a 2027 release loosely mentioned.

Life is Strange TV Show Set to Focus on Original Story

The Life is Strange TV show will adapt the story from the first game, which is arguably the strongest in the franchise. The series will focus on the emotional aspects of the game and the incredible bond between the two main characters.

The original Life is Strange is regarded as the best in the franchise, praised for its story, soundtrack, and general atmosphere. The game led to five more, including 2026’s Life is Strange: Reunion.

The upcoming entry will be a direct sequel to Life is Strange: Double Exposure and will be the final chapter for Max and Chloe. The game will land on various platforms on March 26th, 2026.