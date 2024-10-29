Life is Strange: Double Exposure review – A tale of two worlds

We all have two faces; the one we show others, and the one we keep to ourselves. Life is Strange: Double Exposure is so named for the act, as it unfolds a tale of mystery and hidden secrets in the quiet town of Caledon. It’s here that original Life is Strange protagonist Max Caulfield has settled, after working through the trauma of her youth. But Caledon proves just as strange as Arcadia Bay, leaving Max nowhere to run from her past.

Double Exposure means many things in this layered sequel. Hidden secrets coming to light. Two worlds colliding. How photography captures the soul. With each chapter, the game explores these themes in deeper and stranger fashion, forging a compelling path for Max and her new crew of friends, while hinting at a more ambitious future for the Life is Strange franchise.

The tale unravels slowly at first, as players are introduced to a new, more confident version of Max. She’s older now, and more mature. She understands more about the responsibility of power, and has let her time travel abilities go dormant for the sake of order in the universe. In lieu of a more exciting, danger-filled life, she settles for teaching at Caledon University, where she meets Safi and Moses.

They spend time together discussing life on campus, nosy students, and fun, silly facts. They discuss what would happen if the universe were to end. It all seems perfect. Idyllic. Then, one night, Safi wanders into the snow, and is shot dead.

This shocking act reawakens Max’s innate abilities, now transformed. At the point before Safi dies, a split universe forms. In one world, Safi is dead. In another, Safi still lives – and Max is convinced she can save her, using a new ability to chart both worlds.

Screenshot: GamesHub

In the days following Safi’s death, “double exposure” becomes more than the game’s subtitle. In a world without her, secrets begin to emerge – and when Max pulls on threads about who Safi really is, and what she’s done, both worlds start to unravel.

Across chapters, there is a rollercoaster of reveals as Max discovers her friend, in true Laura Palmer fashion, is not quite who she thinks she is. Not every lead in Max’s investigation is sturdy, but they all point towards a dissonance in her identity, and in her relationships.

What follows is an intimate five-chapter character study buoyed by strong performances, emotive character models, and writing that feels human and personable. In the mix of these elements, Max, Safi, Moses, and the entire Caledon crew, feel very real. They’re funny and cheesy, and they can be petty, ignorant, and brash – but in every act and choice, they’re wonderfully endearing. (Maybe not you, Loretta.)

In the interplay of these characters, Double Exposure is brought to life vividly. The relatively small scope of the game (you only visit a handful of locations), occasionally threatens mundanity, but with strong leads guiding an intriguing central mystery, chapters go from strength-to-strength, building to an all-out climax.

Screenshot: GamesHub

Max’s experiences in Life is Strange play a wonderful role in this build. While some have expressed disappointment that Max and Chloe’s journey does not continue here – this was previously confirmed by Deck Nine Games – the lessons learned from this relationship form the basis of who Max is as an adult, and how she deals with her powers. Life is Strange has certainly not been forgotten.

In Arcadia Bay, Max learned a sense of responsibility, in the knowledge that power can corrupt, and it must be wielded only when needed. With this knowledge, she is a stronger, more powerful character here – sure in her conviction, and determined to fight for justice in the face of inequity.

At every turn, these morals are challenged by new secrets and revelations, but with a guiding hand from players, Max is able to chart a minefield of new obstacles – incursions between the alternative worlds, flowers blooming where they shouldn’t, and strange echoes that seem to swallow people whole.

Life grows ever stranger in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, but with its hook-filled narrative buoyed by excellent performances and writing – not to mention a beautiful, reflective indie soundtrack – the game unravels with style and aplomb. Max deserves the world, and in Double Exposure, it’s great to see her getting another chance to shine.

Four stars: ★★★★

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Developer: Deck Nine Games

Publisher: Square Enix

Release Date: 29 October 2024

A PlayStation 5 code for Life is Strange: Double Exposure was provided by the publisher for the purposes of this review. GamesHub reviews were previously rated on a five-point scale. As of 29 July 2024, they are rated on a ten-point scale.