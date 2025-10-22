Online publisher JOE has taken a big step into the betting arena by teaming up with FairPlay Sports Media, formerly known as Oddschecker.

Their strategic betting partnership will see JOE tap in to FairPlay’s BetTech data, display and predictive tools, powered by AI.

The tools are designed to complement editorial with up-to-date sports insight, and open up access to FairPlay’s extensive betting operator network, boosting affiliate marketing opportunities.

As a part of FairPlay Sports Media and JOE’s betting strategy partnership, the publisher will be able to activate widget integrations within its sports content, deep-linking to website betslips provided by FairPlay’s partners.

There will also be social media and video branding opportunities to underpin the association.

Who Are FairPlay Sports Media?

Oddschecker Global Media rebranded to FairPlay Sports Media in January 2024, as the betting comparison and data platform expanded its services into becoming a larger sports media network.

Among FairPlay’s media partners are Reach plc who own UK national media brand The Mirror.

Their collaboration saw the Oddschecker brand become the exclusive partner of a newly launched sports betting section on the Mirror’s website.

Fairplay boasts over 100 sportsbook partners worldwide with some of the biggest brands in the sports betting industry, including bet365, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Paddy Power, William Hill and Ladbrokes.

JOE’s Rise Out Of Administration

JOE operates sports and entertainment news sites across the UK and Ireland with a target audience of 18 to 35-year-olds and claims to have a global following of 28 million users across its titles.

It has not been without its troubles, having been bought out of administration twice since it was first launched in Ireland in 2010 by entrepreneur Niall McGarry.

The UK platform followed five years later but by 2020 the firm behind the JOE brand, Maximum Media, entered an Irish legal process known as examinership with debts to lenders, landlords and the Revenue of more than €6 million.

JOE operates sports and news websites in the UK and Ireland

At that point Joe Media UK was bought out of administration by investment fund, Greencastle Capital, and put into the hands of London-based Iconic Labs.

In April 2024 it was rescued again after Greencastle collapsed with debts owing to HMRC.

The new owner of both the UK and Irish operation was Setanta Sports tycoon Mickey O’Rourke, through his company JMG media Limited.

Now an active part of JMG Media, JOE targets engagement by tailoring its content around topical debates and describes itself as a social media lifestyle network, which encourages users to upload their own videos and stories.

Articles typically carry a range of affiliate links to online shopping and betting services.

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Stuart Simms, Group CEO at FairPlay Sports Media: “JOE has become a household name for sports news and engaging content in the last decade, both in its core Irish market but also worldwide.

“As a brand, it’s an ideal fit for FairPlay Sports Media’s BetTech and betting consultancy services, which together will enhance editorial content, deliver new revenue streams, and ultimately, create a better fan experience.

“As a network, we’ve proven that we can offer huge value to partners by integrating complementary tools, adding sharper betting insight which levels the playing field for users, and facilitating the link between sportsbooks and prominent media brands, like JOE, in order to fulfil their engagement and monetisation potential.”

Paul O’Donohoe, Managing Partner at JOE Media Group: “We are excited to partner with FairPlay Sports Media’s BetTech offering.

“We are one of the leading social publishing groups for driving front-end engagements globally.

“Now with the integration of this tech and FairPlay’s extensive operator network, we will be able to make a big step into the transactional space.

“The data we now have access to as part of this agreement will also help us to provide dynamic informative content around the sports conversation to help give our audience a richer fan experience and help them level the playing field.”