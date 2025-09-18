Bet365 has unveiled a free-to-play football predictor game based around the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, with a top prize of £50,000 available for the outright winner.

The UK-based online gambling giant has launched Tournament Challenge in conjunction with Incentive Games, to celebrate its status as the official sports betting partner of Europe’s premier knockout competition.

The game revolves around predicting Champions League results, beginning with the 36-team league phase which kicked off this week.

Tournament Challenge is open to bet365 customers across all of its legislated territories meaning that players in nearly 100 countries worldwide will have the opportunity to show off their predictive skills within the sports betting app’s arena.

It has been a big week for bet365 following on from the news that it had signed a global content aggregation deal with EveryMatrix, giving it access to online casino games from over 40 suppliers.

Free-To-Play With Big Cash Prizes

The free-to-play game has an easy to follow dynamic.

Players simply need to log their win, lose or draw predictions for all of the fixtures within each of the league phase matchdays and the knockout phases of this season’s Champions League, up to the final in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

There are two leaderboards, one for the overall competition and another reflecting the matches in each particular game week.

As well as the £50,000 grand prize for the overall winner, there are prizes up for grabs during the 10 individual game weeks, with a jackpot of £20,000 available to whoever tops that specific matchday’s leaderboard.

bet365’s Tournament Challenge

Looking at this week, it is officially Matchday One with games scheduled over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

To keep the game competitive, players are able to make their entries or change selections right up to kick-off, so if you missed the first set of fixtures on a Tuesday and Wednesday, you may still enter your predictions for any of Thursday’s games that are yet to play.

A correct pick will earn points, calculated by multiplying the odds for the correct result by a factor of 10.

For example, if you had chosen Arsenal to win away at Athletic Club this week at odds of 1.5, you would have received 15 points.

Selecting an underdog who goes on to win will profit a bigger points haul than choosing a favourite, so backing Azerbaijan minnows Qarabag to win at Benfica at 3.7 would have bagged you 37 points.

In addition to the £50,000 jackpot, the top 100 players by the end of the tournament will receive a range of cash prizes, from £15,000 for the runner-up to £50 each for those finishing 51st to 100.

Remaining players up to 10,000th place will be awarded some bet credits.

Executives Have Their Say

The free-to-play game is the latest product from a long-standing alliance between bet365 and B2B provider Incentive Games.

Similar games have been released for Euro 2024 and the Copa America among others.

John Gordon, CEO at Incentive Games said: “Tournament football always delivers unforgettable moments, and we wanted to create a game that captures that same energy.

“We’re proud to be working alongside the brilliant bet365 team again to make that happen.

“Tournament Challenge is designed to give football fans a new way to test their knowledge and feel even closer to the action, with simple, intuitive gameplay that makes every match even more exciting.”

A spokesperson for bet365 added: “With the return of the biggest and best matches in European club football, we’re delighted to provide our customers with an innovative free-to-play predictor game.

“Thank you to the team at Incentive Games for providing a product that proves again, whatever the moment, it’s Never Ordinary with bet365.”