Death Stranding is strange, polarizing and at times strikingly beautiful – if that doesn’t translate into the fantastical art style of certain animes, we don’t know what does. An adaption of Hideo Kojima’s masterpiece has been revealed by the man himself, meaning fans can expect an animated Death Stranding movie, alongside A24’s upcoming live-action effort.

The working titles, dubbed Mosquito, marks Kojima’s first foray into serialized animation, and western drawing just wouldn’t do it justice.



For a game that blurred the line between Kojima’s trademark cinematic storytelling and interactive gameplay, the move to anime feels almost obligatory. The on-screen iteration might continue the story in meaningful ways, and might even elaborate on some of the many questions players have.

What Do We Know About Death Stranding: Mosquito?

According to Kojima Productions, Mosquito won’t simply retell Sam Porter Bridge’s original journey from the 2019 original – this appears to be a new story, but set within the same universe.

There seem to be your typical themes of connection, isolation and, yes, survival, that also defined the games and might just be the companion piece you were looking for.

Early concepts hint at fresh characters and new environments. However, given Kojima’s track record, the narrative might be just as experimental as the games were – cryptic dialogue, long stretches of silence with a few sudden bursts of horror included.

Death Stranding Mosquito Release Date

There is currently no release date or window for Mosquito, but the anime format gives Kojima a fresh canvas to explore his wildest ideas.

Further details were also announced about Kojima’s upcoming game OD: Knock, meaning there is plenty on the horizon for the famed director.

Let’s face it, you either love Kojima’s touch or you hate it – there is no inbetween. The same goes with the fan reception so far; some are thrilled at the chance to see more of the Death Stranding universe in any form, while others worry that stretching the IP too thin could dilute its impact, while others couldn’t care less at all.