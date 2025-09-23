Hideo Kojima has revealed the first trailer for OD, his upcoming Xbox Game Studios project, during this morning’s Kojima Productions: Beyond the Strand livestream.

The trailer features Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Sophia Lillis, playing one of the unnamed characters. The other stars, Hunters’ Udo Kier and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer, don’t make an appearance in the trailer, so we’ll have to wait for the next teaser to get a glimpse.

Hideo Kojima’s Next Game Will be Titled OD: Knock

Kojima said that the game was subtitled OD: Knock, which was alluded to throughout the trailer. The video shows a distinct knocking sound at several points building up an extremely tense atmosphere as Lillis’ character uses a red card to enter a locked room, finding scenes of a sinister ritual.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Kojima also suggested that filmmaker Jordan Peele, who is also working on the project, will do things differently, although it wasn’t clear if he was referring to different sections of the game or a related project.

“There is a different kind of fear Jordan will do. Mine is the knock, is the fear,” said Kojima. “I really am afraid of big knock sounds.”

OD: Knock Development On Track

The trailer is the latest we’ve had since a bizarre glimpse showing Schafer and Kier as well as Lillis last year, but Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that things were well on track.

“Development is well underway. Kojima is innovating in gameplay, story and player engagement,” said Spender. “We’re collaborating closely, and we very excited for what’s next.

“When I first saw it I saw something new, something slightly sinister, but also something that was extremely Kojima-san. OD is bold, it’s unique, and it’s unmistakably from this studio, which is just incredible.

“We’re deeply supporting the production, it’s our technical work on Unreal that we’re doing with the team, both with the kind of flashy what you’re seeing on the screen, but also a lot of behind the scenes work. We have one goal in mind, which is to bring Kojima-san’s vision to life for all players, everywhere, and we can’t wait for players to experience it when it is ready.”