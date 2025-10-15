It’s a tumultuous time for a number of studios under the Xbox brand, with cancellations and layoffs seeming to be the norm, all against the backdrop of increasing controversy around their handling of console and subscription prices. Rare in particular, a studio known for 1998 platforming classic Banjo Kazooie, has recently seen the cancellation of the long-anticipated title Everwild. Following that, the director of both Banjo Kazooie and Sea of Thieves has now announced that he’s leaving Rare.

This leaves the studio in an even more precarious situation than it was already in, and will no doubt have audiences wondering what the future holds for Rare.

Greg Mayles Leaves Rare

Greg Mayles’ exit from the studio had previously been rumoured back in July amidst a round of layoffs in the wake of Everwild’s cancellation, but this new confirmation comes straight from the man himself. Mayles announced his exit via social media, including a rhyme that reflected on his time at the studio.

The question of what this means for Rare is difficult to answer. Sea of Thieves is a successful live-service game, apparently reaching 40 million players by April 2024, so it might be that Microsoft wants Rare to prioritise this over new single-player titles with limited lifespans. The departure of talent like Mayles (who directed that very game) no doubt leaves a gaping hole, and it’s unclear if the studio will be able to maintain and replicate this level of success for long.

Other Xbox Studios Developers



There have been a number of exclusives in the works for a long time at Microsoft, many announced years before release. While some of these have now been and gone, such as Avowed and Starfield, others including Fable and The Elder Scrolls 6 which is rumoured to be nearing release, are still no closer to an official launch.



While the understanding that modern game development takes a long time is something that many modern gamers have come to terms with, the fact that some of these titles have been met with cancellations – such as the Perfect Dark reboot, which also saw the closure of developer The Initiative and layoffs at Crystal Dynamics – creates a great deal of uncertainty.