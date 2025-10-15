Owlcat Games, the developers behind isometric RPGs like Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, have recently launched a free educational hub for game developers, which includes tutorials, guides and recommendations.

This could arguably be seen as an extension of the developer’s expansion into publishing, which it announced last year with two RPGs made by smaller developers – including the upcoming anticipated Rue Valley. When announcing this, OwlCat made it clear that it would support developers with all of the resources they need, which does sound like a similar impulse to this latest endeavour.

Owlcat Games Launch GameDev Learning Drop

GameDev Learning Drop, as the resource library is called, can be found here . This is something that OwlCat reportedly plans on adding to and updating over time, in the hopes of it containing to be relevant and useful for those who are looking to break into game development.

In addition, it’s something that they’re hoping other developers and studios will be able to contribute to as well. These submissions will be screened by OwlCat Games, who will then help to structure it into the pre-existing format of the resource library – resources can be sent to [email protected].

The Need For Game Development Courses

Developers have made it clear that the importance of making game development more universally accessible can not be understatement. Those from lower-income backgrounds, for instance, might struggle to find an entry point if the skills required are often tied to higher education.

Developers in the UK have recently tried to bring a greater level of attention towards the need for developers outside of London (where most UK studios are based) and emphasised the importance of smaller studios in a balanced and effective games industry.

At a time when AAA game development appears to be increasingly unsustainable, there is a definite interest in what indie developers are able to bring to the table.

Hollow Knight: Silksong’s unprecedented level of hype and subsequent success speaks to this, but it’s far from the only example – Balatro was a runaway hit and Stardew Valley, despite being made by a single developer, is one of the best-selling games indie of all time. The more intimate sense of community that audiences might feel with such games can also help to create a more dedicated audience that sticks around for the long-term.