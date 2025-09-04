News > News > Slots News

RLX Gaming Partners With Hard Rock Bet Casino To Offer Slots In New Jersey

4 Sep 2025 13:52
Jim Munro
RLX Gaming and Hard Rock Bet Casino

RLX Gaming is to supply its catalogue of online games to Hard Rock Bet Casino in New Jersey.

The aggregator of online slots and casino games is opening up its portfolio of in-house and third-party titles to players in the Garden State.  

The partnership will see some of RLX Gaming’s top-performing slots such as The Great Pigsby, Temple Tumble and Bill & Coin appearing on the popular Hard Rock Bet Casino app, together with some of the studio’s latest releases.

RLX Gaming makes a great play of the fact that it has committed itself to provide the best available global-ready content from studios that are looking to shape the future of online casinos.

Hard Rock Bet already offers its users more than 3,000 casino games on desktop and mobile devices and is home to one of the biggest sports betting sites in the US.    

A Period Of Progression For RLX Gaming

It has been a busy period of progression for RLX Gaming as it has extended its partnership network in recent months.

In May it announced that the TaDa Gaming studio had joined its list of Powered By Relax partners.

That collaboration saw TaDa add its broad range of top-performing slots and unique fishing-shooting titles to the RLX platform, making the content available immediately for its operator partners.

TaDa has over 60 certified games in Latin America and Brazil and is also regulated to operate in other key jurisdictions such as the UK, Malta, Greece, Portugal and Italy.

Just last week RLX agreed a content distribution partnership with operator Lottomart, whose platform now features the best of RLX Gaming’s content alongside its roster of slot games, lotto draws and scratchcards.  

What They Said

Reacting to the latest collaboration with Hard Rock Bet Casino to deliver leading content in New Jersey, Matthew Hockenjos, the Commercial Account Manager for North America at RLX Gaming, was buoyant.

“Partnering with Hard Rock Bet Casino marks an exciting milestone for RLX Gaming as we expand our presence in North America,” he said.

“Hard Rock Bet’s commitment to providing exceptional entertainment aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to delivering engaging slot experiences to players in New Jersey.”

Rich Criado, Vice President of Casino at Hard Rock Bet Casino, added: “Our players are at the center of everything we do at Hard Rock Bet, and this partnership with RLX Gaming means even more exciting choices for them.

“From fan favorites to the newest releases, we’re thrilled to bring a wider variety of engaging and entertaining games to players in New Jersey, all within our top-rated Hard Rock Bet Casino app.”

Jim Munro has been a national newspaper journalist for over 30 years and has his own YouTube gaming channel, BadLadDad, with 30K followers. He has worked for many years at The Sunday Times and The Sun and latterly on the launch of Virgin Bet with Gamesys and as head of editorial at LiveScore Group.

