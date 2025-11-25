Far Cry is getting the TV series treatment, with the popular gaming franchise coming as a limited anthology series for Hulu (US) and Disney+ (international).

Far Cry is one of the biggest gaming franchises, with over a dozen games being released on major consoles since the original Far Cry came out in 2004. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Far Cry TV series.

Everything We Know About the Far Cry TV Show

Who’s in Charge?

The Far Cry TV series is set to be co-produced by Rob Mac and Noah Hawley. Mac, who co-owns EFL Championship football club Wrexham, is producing the show through his More Better Productions, while Hawley’s 26 Keys production is also involved.

Since taking over at Wrexham in 2020, Mac has helped lift the club from non-league to one division away from the glitz and glamour of the English Premier League (EPL). He is also the co-creator of the critically acclaimed Welcome to Wrexham, which has been running since 2022.

Hawley has been in the industry for two decades, starting with Bones in 2005. He directed six episodes and wrote 48 of the hit show Fargo and is the director, writer, executive producer, and creator of the popular Alien: Earth, which has just been renewed for a second season.

Emilia Serrano, Nick Frenkel, Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, John Campsi, and Austin Dill are also on board, with the show being co-produced by FXP.

Will the TV Series Follow the Games?

Far Cry is renowned for having standalone stories in each game, and the TV show is set to follow suit. Each season of the show will have a new setting and a new cast of characters, much like Hawley’s beloved Fargo TV franchise.

Although the details are scant, reports suggest that Mac will play a part in the show. In typical Far Cry fashion, each series will have a standalone story, with a brand-new set of characters for each season. This will keep the anthology series fresh and exciting.

The Far Cry TV show is unlikely to follow any of the games, though various settings may show up in the show. From tropical islands to rural American states, Far Cry has taken players around the globe. Several games deserve a movie or TV show adaptation, and Far Cry has the potential to be a hit on the big screen.

The Far Cry franchise has been on quite the journey over the past two decades. The first game was released in 2004, with a host of Far Cry titles following since. The last game in the series was Far Cry 6, which came out on consoles in 2021.

Previous Far Cry TV Adaptations

This is not the first time that Far Cry has been adapted for TV. An action film loosely based off the games was released in 2008, starring Til Schweiger and Natalie Avelon. Unfortunately, the Far Cry movie was a box office bomb, mainly receiving negative reviews.

Netflix released an animated series in 2023, which was inspired by the Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon game. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix received an impressive 89% Rotten Tomatoes score.