“Halloween sale” might feel as though it’s exclusively catered towards fans of the horror genre, but Epic Games Store is looking to satiate a more broad audience – including blockbuster titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 in its line up.

That being said, there are a wealth of well-received and popular horror games being released in recent years, and that can make sales like this a prime opportunity to jump in and see what you’ve perhaps been missing out on.

Epic Games Store Halloween Sale

Epic Games’ sale can be found here, along with a full list of the games that are available.

Outside of the horror genre, you’ve got classics like CD Projekt Red’s RPGs The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as Rockstar’s bestsellers; Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

More recent hits are also up for grabs, including Hogwarts: Legacy, Civilization 7 and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

This can also be a good time to pick up older acclaimed titles due to them dropping to incredibly low prices – including Batman: Arkham City and Bioshock: The Collection.

This very situation was what recently led to a resurgence of older titles such as nine-year-old Far Cry Primal in the European sales charts, and it can be a good excuse to see what all the hype was about if you missed such games the first time around.

Best Horror Games in Epic Games’ Sale

Recent horror hits like Alan Wake 2 and the remake of Silent Hill 2 are both on offer here, as is 2023’s indie horror hit Dredge. Dead Island 2 and Dying Light 2 are both discounted as well for those looking to get their zombie fix, and Dead by Daylight can appeal to those who prefer their horror games to feature a multiplayer component.

If atmosphere is very important to you in a game, then something like Silent Hill 2 or Dredge can be a good place to start, but it’s also worth recognising titles that feature horror elements that might not necessarily be featured under this part of the sale. Inscryption is a prime example of this – an eerie deck-builder that utilises a folk-horror theme to create a moody and claustrophobic experience.