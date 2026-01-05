The DualSense Edge controller for the PS5 is regarded as one of the best gamepads of all time. Although nothing official has been announced, rumours suggest that Sony may be working on a DualSense Edge 2 controller, which could come before or alongside the PS6.

The Edge is superb, but there is always room for improvement. Can Sony drive down the price and extend the mediocre battery life? Here’s what a DualSense Edge 2 controller could look like.

What Makes the DualSense Edge Stand Out from the Crowd?

The DualSense Edge is almost the perfect controller for competitive gamers on the PS5. The customisation options are top-notch, with swappable sticks, rear paddles, and profile switching for individual games.

Stick drift has been an issue for years, and Sony has opted not to use Hall effect joysticks on the Edge or standard DualSense controller. However, interchangeable stick modules are the next best thing. These can be bought separately and swapped out whenever.

The DualSense Edge targets competitive players, with profile switching being a major pro feature. This allows for instant switches on various PS5 games for quick automatic changes. You can save up to three custom profiles plus the default.

Alongside a premium feel and compatibility with PC games, customisable triggers are another standout feature on the Edge. Via sliders on the back, players can choose between short, medium, and long travel triggers, which can give players the edge in competitive games.

Both the standard DualSense and DualSense Edge are praised for their unparalleled haptics. From every fierce gunshot to the gentle taps of raindrops, games have never felt more alive. You can feel the games in your hands with the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which can certainly enhance your gaming experience.

Nintendo has tried to rival the PS5’s haptics with its HD Rumble 2 feature on the Nintendo Switch 2, while Microsoft will be looking to compete with Sony with its rumoured Xbox Elite Series 3 gamepad. However, Sony is the king of controller feedback right now.

What We Want from the DualSense Edge 2

A 2023 patent revealed Sony’s interest in a futuristic controller, and DualSense Edge fans are demanding a second version of the pro gamepad. The Edge has been a big hit for Sony, making a DualSense Edge 2 inevitable at some point.

While the Edge is a tremendous bit of kit, an Edge 2 would iron out some issues. Battery life is arguably the biggest complaint, with the gamepad offering just a few hours of hardcore gameplay before needing to be plugged in.

Some pro users prefer the wired option for lower lag and less wireless interference. Keeping the controller plugged in ends battery worries, but the difference between wired and Bluetooth in actual gameplay is minimal.

The DualSense Edge beats the Xbox Elite Series 2 in many ways, but battery life remains a big win for Microsoft. You can get up to 40 hours of wireless gameplay on the Series 2, while the Edge caps out at 6-10 hours.

If back paddles are your thing, the Xbox also offers two more with its pro controller. This allows for even more customisation with the Xbox Elite 2 gamepad. Microsoft is reportedly working on a new Xbox Elite Series 3 controller, which could come with Hall effect joysticks and improved haptics.

Although we expect the DualSense Edge 2 to be just as expensive as the original was on launch, it would be great to see Sony drive down the cost. Sales can be had here and there, but the general retail price is $199. That’s around $20 more than the Elite 2 and $130 more than the standard DualSense, which is already an exceptional gamepad.

Could the DualSense Edge 2 Arrive Alongside the PS6?

Sony is reportedly hard at work on the next PlayStation console, with the PS6 set to arrive sometime in 2027 or 2028. Rumours suggest that the Japanese powerhouse could be working behind the scenes on a PS6 handheld, too. Fans have been speculating on just how powerful the PS6 handheld could be.

When the PS5 Pro was unveiled in September 2024, gamers were stunned that the expensive console did not come bundled with a DualSense Edge – so don’t expect the PS6 to come with the DualSense Edge 2 on launch, though the next standard DualSense could be special.

Although nothing has been confirmed, it’s highly likely that we will see a DualSense Edge 2 before the PS6 comes out. A new DualSense Edge could give us a glimpse of what the standard PS6 controller will look like.

The pro features may be kept for the Edge, but the PS6 gamepad could be lightyears ahead of the PS5 DualSense. Could we see touch-sensitive buttons, more customisable options, and enhanced haptics and trigger feedback?

For now, the DualSense Edge remains Sony’s best PlayStation controller. Expect subtle but much-needed tweaks on the DualSense Edge 2 before Sony goes full steam ahead on the PS6.