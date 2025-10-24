Sony is reportedly working on a new PlayStation handheld that could release alongside the PS6 console. The PS6 handheld could be a powerhouse, blowing away the Nintendo Switch 2 and the ASUS ROG Ally X in terms of specs and performance.

Fans of the PSP and PS Vita have had to wait a long time for a new on-the-go console, and Sony could be about to deliver big time. Here’s what we know so far and what’s on our PS6 handheld wish list.

PS6 Handheld Rumoured to Be Significantly More Powerful Than Switch 2 and Ally X

Powerful Custom AMD Chip

Sony is expected to use cutting-edge technology with the chipset, with the PS6 handheld rumoured to have an advanced AMD chip codenamed “Canis”, which could be three times more powerful than the Switch 2.

Like Nintendo’s hybrid console, the PS6 handheld could have docked TV play. Docked mode on the Switch 2 significantly improves the gaming experience versus handheld, but PlayStation’s new portable is expected to push it even further.

Even the recently released ROG Ally X, which houses the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, will be outclassed by what Sony is reportedly cooking up. Only time will tell, but the signs look extremely promising.

Greater Performance and Ray Tracing Over PS5

Despite the base console coming out in 2020, the PS5 remains a more than capable gaming device. The PS5 Pro built on those foundations, upping the GPU and computing cores to allow for better graphics and a more stable gaming experience.

Seeing the PS5’s performance on a portable would be exceptional, but the PS6 handheld could be even more powerful in docked mode. Most gamers would accept similar PS5 performance in handheld and an enhanced experience while connected to a TV or monitor.

We could also see greater ray tracing capabilities. Incredibly, it could have up to 12 times ray tracing performance improvement compared to the base PS5, which has topped 80 million sales in five years. Expect superior upscaling and smoother frame rates, too.

Backwards Compatibility and Optimisation

Sony’s new handheld is likely to be backwards compatible with PS4 and PS5 games. Also, with PlayStation Plus set to be included, you could be playing classic PS1, PSP, PS2, and PS3 games, making it the ultimate PlayStation machine.

Sony has recently introduced Power Saver mode, allowing some of the latest games to be played at lower specs to decrease power consumption. This sparked more rumours about a new handheld, with games potentially being optimised for on-the-go play.

Big PlayStation hits, such as Days Gone Remastered, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Ghost of Yotei, have already received Power Saver support, and more games will be added in the future.

This could allow for PlayStation’s biggest exclusives to work perfectly on a new handheld device. Games like The Last of Us and God of War will surely be given the Power Saver treatment.

Stunning Display

Sony has never skimped on screen quality with its handhelds. The PSP’s display was top-notch and well ahead of its time when it was released in 2004.

The original PlayStation Portable used an LCD screen with a 480×272 resolution. Sony updated the model a few times, adding an advanced display for the PSP 3000, while the PSP Go had a smaller screen with higher pixel density.

Sony shocked the gaming world when it released the PS Vita with an OLED display. It was a relatively new display technology at the time and would have been expensive to manufacture.

For its slim mode, which came out a couple of years later, Sony scrapped the OLED screen for LCD. We would love to see the OLED return for the PS6 handheld.

Nintendo, Valve, and Lenovo have released handhelds with OLED screen technology in recent times, and Sony should jump on the bandwagon. However, don’t be too surprised if Sony decides to skip OLED to drive the price down.

It’s very possible that the new device will have a 120hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) screen. Many new portables have adopted the tech, but Sony’s recent PlayStation Portal is stuck at 60hz with no VRR support.

Leaps and Bounds Ahead of Sony’s PS Vita

The PS Vita was packed full of features when it released in 2011, offering a beautiful 960×544 OLED screen, dual analog sticks, front and back touch screens, remote play, and much more. Unfortunately, lack of developer support, expensive proprietary memory cards, and the rise in mobile gaming ultimately killed the handheld before it took off.

Sony must learn from previous mistakes, and the potential PS6 handheld’s features should keep the console alive and kicking for many years. In terms of power and functionality, Sony’s new handheld should be leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessor and miles clear of its competitors.