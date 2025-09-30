Grand Theft Auto 6 will almost certainly be the biggest game launch in history, but those who have followed Rockstar’s evolution with interest may feel a certain amount of trepidation for a post-Dan Houser GTA title.

For those who are unaware, Dan Houser is one of the co-founders of Rockstar Games and was with the company until his departure in 2020. Serving as the head writer, he was significantly involved with almost every game that Rockstar has developed, with notable writing credits on the 112 Grand Theft Auto games, as well as both Red Dead Redemption and its critically-acclaimed sequel.

Now, he’s spoken about his thoughts on GTA 6 as the first title from Rockstar since his departure, as well revealing his favourite game that he worked on.

Dan Houser on GTA 6

As part of his interview with IGN, Houser pointed that he’d worked on the last “10 or 11” Grand Theft Auto games, implying that it might be high time that someone else gets a go.

He said: “It’s not going to be a story that I wrote or a character set that I developed. I think it’s going to be exciting. The game will be great, I’m sure.”

Each GTA game has a different focus, and perhaps more significantly, a different tone. GTA 4 and 5 were tremendously different from each other, despite both being written by Houser, so it’s unlikely the difference between 5 and 6 will be down to the change in writer alone.

Dan Houser Game Library

However, with GTA 6 lining up to be as big as it is, audiences are going to be coming from all over. Not just those who are fans of previous GTA games, but those who loved Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2, and those who just want to see what all the fuss is about.

Those coming from RDR2 might be hoping to see some of that similar storytelling magic in action – and Dan Houser himself might be among them, as he stated it was his favourite game from his time at Rockstar.

“Red Dead 2, I think, was the best thing that I worked on. It’s the best single kind of realization of open-world storytelling thematic consistency, and understanding how the games are assembled to take you on an emotional journey.”

Rockstar have previously stated that they are working on other games alongside GTA 6, with some rumours suggesting that a RDR2 remaster could be among these.