Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game could be a massive hit in the tabletop world. After an incredibly successful crowdfunding campaign on Gamefound, the new Cyberpunk board game is ready for release.

The Cyberpunk 2077 video game recovered from a dreadful release to become one of the best games on modern platforms. With CD Projekt Red behind the tabletop project, it could be the ultimate Cyberpunk board game.

Smashing the Crowdfunding Campaign

Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game had an extremely successful crowdfunding campaign, smashing its $2m target in no time. The board game hit the goal in under 24 hours, going on to raise over $10m with over 30,000 backers.

CD Projekt Red is also bringing out The Witcher: Legacy Board Game after another impressive crowdfunding campaign. The new Witcher tabletop game is expected to arrive in stores in 2026.

Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game is a story-driven action adventure that offers over 40 hours of compelling gameplay, with the Afterlife mode adding endless hours of fun. Play as the familiar faces of V, Panam, Jackie or Judy and take on Night City in 1-4 co-op mode.

Several versions of the board game will be available, starting with the Standard Pledge at $79. The Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game Give Me Everything / Shaded pack, the most expensive edition, will set you back a staggering $715. Various add-ons and expansions, such as playmats and dice trays, are also available.

How Will Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game Differ from Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City?

Published by CMON, Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City was released in 2024. Although they are both licensed Cyberpunk board games, the two are not related and cannot be integrated.

The second board game is more of a love letter to the video game, which will go down well with Cyberpunk fans. Gangs of Night City is an area-control, dudes-on-a-map type of game, while the new Cyberpunk game is a story-driven tactical game.

Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game is the main game set in the universe and promises to give players the ultimate Cyberpunk tabletop experience. The game is set to see a full release in Q2 2026.