A new Witcher-themed board game is coming, with The Witcher: Legacy by CD Projekt Red and Go On Board just announced. Having reached its €100,000 goal in just four minutes, there’s certainly an appetite for a new Witcher board game, especially as fans of the franchise will have to wait until at least 2027 to play The Witcher IV.

The Witcher: Legacy is shaping up to be a big hit in the board game world, promising an epic campaign and 100+ hours of unique gameplay. From the story to the price, here’s everything we know about The Witcher: Legacy board game.

The Witcher: Legacy Shaping Up to Be a Big Board Game Hit

Goal Achieved in Minutes

The Witcher: Legacy board game achieved its crowdfunding goal on Gamefound in just a few minutes, which is no surprise considering that CD Projekt Red is behind it. With almost 14,000 backers, the story-driven board game is proving to be extremely popular.

The Witcher: Legacy is not the first game in the Witcher board game franchise and will follow on from the enormously successful The Witcher: Old World, which came out in 2023. Old World immersed players into the Witcher universe with dangerous quests and big monster battles, and Legacy is set to build on that.

The Witcher: Legacy will focus on the events leading up to the demise of the School of the Wolf, with players choosing various paths throughout their journeys. Even after competition, the one-shot repeatable scenario allows for 100+ hours of gameplay, keeping the board game fresh and alive.

The Witcher: Legacy Versions and Price

You will become the Witcher in The Witcher: Legacy, tracking down those responsible for the fall of the School of the Wolf. Players will avenge fallen brothers and take their paths to destiny.

The main story will take around 34 hours, but the endgame scenario allows for many more hours of gameplay. The Go On Board game created by Lukasz Wozniak will have a Standard and a Deluxe edition. Despite being €65 more expensive, The Witcher: Legacy Deluxe version will unlock all Deluxe Stretch Goals.

The Standard version will cost €109 and can be paid in ten interest-free instalments with Stretch Pay. The Deluxe edition will set you back €174 and is also available in monthly payments. Backers will get the game before it hits retail stores.