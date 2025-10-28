The age of video game adaptations is well and truly here as yet another iconic franchise looks set for a debut on the small screen. According to What’s On Netflix, the studio behind animated show Sonic Prime – WildBrain Studios – is developing a Crash Bandicoot show.

While Crash Bandicoot himself featured in the Skylanders TV series, this would be the first time that the character has received his own TV show, and it’s unknown if it will take direct inspiration from any of the games directly, or go about establishing itself independently.

It will come as promising news for fans of the franchise, after Crash Bandicoot 5 was cancelled last year for unknown reasons.

What Happened to Amazon’s Crash Bandicoot Show?

Despite being nearly mute and featuring in games with decidedly loose storylines, Crash Bandicoot makes for a suitable candidate for an adaptation because he is is cartoonish in his very nature. It comes as no surprise to learn that while this would be the first adaptation of the game to successfully get made, it wouldn’t be the only one ever attempted.

A previously leaked screen test in 2021 showed what was in the works between Activision and Amazon Studios, but this later fell through due to disagreements over the script.

Due to this test footage and information originally appearing in a Reddit post, however, the authenticity of this can’t be 100% guaranteed.

WildBrain Studios Shows

While it’s not necessarily true that every production is trying to replicate something that’s come before precisely, it’s arguably why there are so many game adaptations currently being made, to try and tap into recent success that the likes of The Last of Us or Fallout have enjoyed.

WildBrain being attached as producers is telling, as they have a track record of video game adaptations; namely Sonic Prime. Netflix itself is no stranger to animated video game adaptations wither, with entries in The Witcher series, Castlevania and, most recently, Splinter Cell.

In addition to that, it’s also looking to expand into board game adaptations – recently announcing a Clue game show is in the works.