Crash Bandicoot 5 was reportedly in the works, but it was cancelled

Character artist Nicholas Kole, who previously working on Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, has alleged a version of Crash Bandicoot 5 was in the works before it was cancelled for unknown reasons.

The news was mentioned almost offhandedly, in a comment replying to a question about a cancelled game known as “Project Dragon.” Kole had lamented the cancellation of this mystery project, and called it the “largest ever art bomb of work I loved.” Based on Kole’s work on Spyro the Dragon, some commenters assumed the project related to Spyro – but Kole confirmed this was not the case, in the same breath he mentioned a cancelled Crash 5 that would “break hearts.”

That’s all Kole said, and it’s likely not much more will be discussed about this project, as talk of cancelled games tend to be prohibited by studio edict, and non-disclosure agreements. While they’re a fascinating part of gaming history, studios tend to see cancelled games as financial and creative failures to be ignored.

According to Kole, we’ll hear about Crash 5 one day – but it’s certainly not going to be today. Instead, we can only speculate about what was planned for this sequel, and how it might’ve followed on from the excellent, challenging Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Read: Toys for Bob’s Xbox partnership sparks new Spyro rumours

Was Crash Bandicoot 5 in development at Toys for Bob?

Based on Kole’s comments, it’s highly likely Toys for Bob was working on Crash Bandicoot 5 at some point, following the successful launch of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. To date, that game has sold 5 million copies, so it makes sense that a sequel would have been discussed at some point.

While the IP likely belonged to Activision Blizzard at the time of development (it’s now owned by Microsoft), Toys for Bob’s successful run with Crash means a sequel would’ve been relatively safe in the studio’s hands.

The reason for the game’s seeming cancellation was not detailed by Kole, but it’s worth noting Toys for Bob has had a tumultuous time in recent months. After Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the studio announced a formal split from its former parent. While Toys for Bob’s leadership spoke of a bright future for the company, it’s speculated that the split was a way to avoid being shut down entirely as Microsoft entered cost-cutting mode.

As part of this split, Toys for Bob technically lost access to the Spyro and Crash IPs – and while the studio now has a fresh partnership with Xbox that could allow the studio to work with these properties, its independence may have caused challenges for its existing projects. Crash 5 could have been lost in this split, or potentially even earlier, depending on circumstances.

For now, details around a potential Crash 5 remain unclear. We don’t know how far along in development this reported project was, or how plans were shaping up. We’re unlikely to hear more any time soon, but still, the possibility of a lost Crash 5 remains both intriguing and heartbreaking.