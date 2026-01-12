The original Control game is critically acclaimed, featuring top-notch gameplay, stunning visuals, and an incredible atmosphere. A sequel was always on the cards after the first game’s success, and Control: Resonant will arrive in 2026.

Jesse Faden made a terrific protagonist in the original, but her brother Dylan Faden is the main character in the sequel. From the setting to the gameplay, here’s everything we know so far about Control: Resonant.

Dylan Taking Over the Mantle

Not only are Jesse and Dylan siblings, but they also share a psychic connection. Jesse tried to cleanse her brother in the original game, and the sequel will dive into Dylan’s story further as he battles new threats in New York City.

Dylan has his own unique shapeshifting weapon, the Aberrant, allowing him to create melee weapons such as swords and axes. This will give Dylan the best possible chance to go head-to-head with the paranatural in the hope of finding his missing sister.

Dylan is awoken from a coma by the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) and thrust directly into the chaos of a reality-warped Manhattan. Backed by the Aberrant and other supernatural powers, he must overcome his demons and save Jesse.

Whether new to the franchise or a lover of the original game, Control: Resonant is accessible to allcomers. You don’t have to have played the first game to dive into Resonant, as the sequel is very much its own thing. However, the second title will have many references and Easter eggs tied to the original Control.

Familiar Feel & New Gameplay Elements

The first Control was highly praised for its spectacular gunplay and use of powers. While challenging, the game was easy to master and offered hours of gameplay fun.

Although the two games will feel similar, Control: Resonant will shift the combat to focus more on melee. There are more RPG action-style elements in the sequel, while the original had an emphasis on third-person shooting.

Control: Resonant will feel very much like a Control game, though the combat has evolved and the genre has been tweaked slightly. The franchise has gone from action-adventure to action-RPG, with Remedy deciding to take a risk rather than playing it safe.

Dylan will also have unique paranatural abilities, which will open more gameplay elements. He will be dodging in midair and coming up with various combat combos to take down his enemies.

The new game will feel much larger due to its expanded world and enhanced exploration. Resonant will have open-world elements, plenty of side missions, and build-crafting.

The game will take place in a fictional New York City, expanding way beyond the original setting of the Oldest House. Expect dynamic events across Manhattan, which is being invaded by the Hiss and other paranatural anomalies.

Can Resonant Live Up to the First Game’s Legacy?

Changing the protagonist in a sequel of a hit game is sometimes a bad move, but Remedy could be on to a winner by making Dylan the main character in Control: Resonant. He was crucial to the plot and a key character in the first game, so expanding his story will be fascinating.

Shifting from action-adventure to RPG is also a bold move. Control is loved for its thrilling gunplay and action moments, but Resonant is taking the franchise in a new direction. That could mainly be down to how much bigger the sequel will be in terms of exploration and progression systems.

Fans of the original loved the compact Older House setting, but venturing out and seeing this version of New York will have its benefits. An open-ended Manhattan will throw up plenty of surprises as we play through Dylan’s engrossing story.

Remedy Entertainment knows a thing or two about making excellent sequels. Alan Wake 2 has sold over 2 million copies and counting, while remakes for the first two Max Payne games are in the works.

It remains to be seen whether Control: Resonant can live up to the legacy of the first game, but Remedy is hopeful that the changes will lead to a fresh and exciting Control game.