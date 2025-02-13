Alan Wake 2 hits two million sales, and is finally profitable for Remedy

Alan Wake 2 has officially sold two million copies, making the game profitable for Remedy Entertainment. The news was shared in a recent financial report to investors, which confirmed the long-term sales strategy for the game had paid off. All development and marketing costs have now been recouped, and the game will begin generating royalties for Remedy as its sales total grows.

While the ability for a game to be profitable is not usually so closely watched, Alan Wake 2 is a unique case. On launch, it was incredibly well-received for its bold strangeness, and for its pairing of video game mechanics and artistic storytelling. It’s a weird sort of game – but exactly the kind of compelling art that elevates video games as a whole, which is part of why so many folks have been rooting for Remedy Entertainment to succeed in its sales goals.

Few companies are creating games like Remedy. The studio is a highly creative voice in the industry, and it feels incredibly needed in a time when studios are taking lesser strides, for the sake of safety and security. More to the point, Remedy has made plenty of fans with its Remedy Connected Universe (RCU), which includes Quantum Break, Control, Alan Wake, and (to a lesser extent) Max Payne.

It’s not surprising that keen fans of these games and franchises want to see more, particularly with titles like Control 2, FBC: Firebreak, and Max Payne 1&2 Remake in the works.

Remedy’s latest financials suggest the company is regaining stability after an uncertain period. Revenue in the October to December 2024 quarter is noted as increasing by 13.1% overall, and while other stats were slightly down, there’s a positive outlook for the year to come, particularly with the release of FBC: Firebreak on the horizon.

Remedy has also shared that work on a range of titles now continues at various stages of production. FBC: Firebreak remains in development, and closed technical tests have now been conducted. The game remains on track for release in 2025.

Control 2 has been “finalising the production readiness stage and entered full production after the end of the fourth quarter in February 2025).” It’s described as being ready to scale up for production.

Meanwhile, Max Payne 1&2 Remake is making steady progress in “full production.” Key development objectives are approaching, and there’s high hopes for this game.

“2024 was full of concrete actions that will enable future growth,” Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment said. “We are in a great place to begin our strategy period 2025-2030 and have set targets we are confident in reaching as announced in our Capital Markets Day in November. By 2027 we aim to double our 2024 revenue with an EBITDA margin of 30%.”

“2025 will mark the start of a new growth era for us.”