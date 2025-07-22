Catawba Two Kings Casino have announced a new multi-year deal with NFL side Carolina Panthers – that will include promotions and VIP hospitality at their home matches.

Catawba Two Kings Casino To Become Official Partner Of Carolina Panthers

Ahead of the new NFL season the Catawba Two Kings Casino has revealed a new multi-year deal with the Carolina Panthers – which also sees the gambling site become the official partner of the football team.

The hook-up will give the North Carolina casino the ability to market and promote their brand to Panthers and travelling NFL fans at the Bank Of America Stadium for the coming years.

These fan engagements are said to include a scoreboard feature at each home Carolina Panthers game, plus a big presence in-and-around the stadium on match days.

Catawba Two Kings Casino To Offer 20-Man Luxury Suite At Panthers Games For VIP Guests

Catawba Two Kings Casino Branding Will Be At Carolina Panthers Bank Of America Stadium

They will target NFL lovers aged 21+ and give them the option to join the Lucky North Rewards programme, which will in-turn also qualify them to receive complimentary merchandise and bonus plays that rival many of the popular online casino slots.

It’s also been reported, that part of the Catawba Two Kings Casino/Carolina Panthers deal, the gaming site will entertain customers in a 20-man luxury suite that is situated on the lower-level seating area at the stadium.

With these top benefits likely to be offered to the casino’s top playing clients through the NFL season.

“Catawba Two Kings Casino’s new partnership with the Carolina Panthers is a wonderful opportunity for us to share the incredible experience of attending a game at Bank of America Stadium with our top casino patrons while promoting the casino to the Panthers fanbase in Charlotte and throughout the Carolinas.” said VP of the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority, Trent Troxel.

The New $1bn Catawba Two Kings Casino Site Still In Construction

This deal comes off the back of the casino launching live table games at their temporary site in June 2024 – when then introduced 12 tables to be used alongside their more-established slot offering.

Construction is still ongoing at the permanent Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort, which is reported to be costing $1bn. This state-of-the-art casino retreat will be situated off I-85 in Kings Mountain, which is approximately 35 miles from Charlotte.

Once finished, the new casino will be home to over 4,300 slot machines, 11 restaurants and a huge 24-floor hotel.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The first stage of the new $1bn Catawba Two Kings Casino Resort is set to open in the spring of 2026 with the final completion date 2027.

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to patrons and fans across the region and beyond.” said Eric Sudol, Chief Revenue Officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment.