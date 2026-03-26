Sony is yet to officially reveal April 2026’s PlayStation Plus Essential lineup, but one major title has already leaked online.

Reliable insider billbil-kun from Dealabs has revealed that the headline free game for PS Plus Essential members next month is Lords of the Fallen (2023).

The leak follows the usual pattern of accurate PS Plus predictions from the French deal-hunting community, with billbil-kun boasting a near-perfect track record on monthly games, hardware drops, and major announcements.

PlayStation Plus Essential April 2026: What the Leak Reveals

According to the latest information, Lords of the Fallen will be the standout “major” title in April’s Essential tier.

The full lineup of three games is expected to drop next week on or around Wednesday, April 1, 2026, with the titles becoming available to claim from Monday, April 7 until Monday, May 5.

Once claimed, the games remain yours to play for as long as your PlayStation Plus subscription is active – even after they leave the service.

What Is Lords of the Fallen? Dark Fantasy Souls-Like Action-RPG Explained

Lords of the Fallen is the 2023 reboot of the 2014 original, developed by Hexworks and published by CI Games.

Set more than 1,000 years after the events of the first game, players step into the boots of a legendary Dark Crusader tasked with overthrowing the demon god Adyr.

The game blends challenging Souls-like combat, deep RPG progression, and a haunting dark-fantasy world.

It supports both solo play and online co-op, letting friends team up to tackle brutal bosses and explore the interconnected realms of the living and the dead.

Originally released in October 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the title earned solid reviews with Metacritic scores of 70 on PS5, 75 on PC, and 77 on Xbox Series X/S.

It also hit one million sales just ten days after launch, proving its commercial appeal.

Why Lords of the Fallen Is a Big Win for PS Plus Essential Members

For many PlayStation fans, this leak is excellent news. Lords of the Fallen is a full-priced, modern AAA action-RPG that would normally cost $70–$80.

Landing it for free as part of your PS Plus subscription gives subscribers a high-quality experience without extra spend.

The Souls-like genre remains massively popular in 2026, especially after the success of Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Lords of the Fallen offers a similar punishing-yet-rewarding gameplay loop with stunning visuals, dual-realm exploration mechanics, and a rich lore that rewards multiple playthroughs.

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March 2026 PS Plus Essential Games Still Available to Claim

If you haven’t already grabbed March’s lineup, you still have time.

The current Essential games – Monster Hunter Rise, PGA Tour 2K25, Slime Rancher 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online – can be claimed until the morning of April 7.

Once April’s titles go live, March’s games will rotate out, so make sure you add them to your library while you can.

What Else Could Be Coming to PS Plus Essential in April 2026?

While billbil-kun has only shared the “major” game so far, Sony typically announces three Essential titles each month.

The other two slots are usually filled with a mix of recent releases, indie hits, or popular catalogue games.

Fans are already speculating about potential companions to Lords of the Fallen, with many hoping for more variety across genres.

Sony has been known to surprise players with strong lineups, and April 2026 could continue that trend.

How to Prepare for April 2026 PS Plus Drops

If you’re a PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium subscriber, keep an eye on the official PlayStation Blog or the in-game PS Plus hub around April 1.

Once the full list drops, you’ll be able to download the games directly from your console or the PlayStation Store.

Make sure your subscription is active before the claim window opens on April 7 to avoid missing out.

With Lords of the Fallen leading the charge, April 2026 looks set to be one of the stronger months for free PS Plus games in recent memory.

Stay tuned to GamesHub for the official reveal and full breakdown of April 2026’s PlayStation Plus Essential lineup as soon as Sony confirms it.

In the meantime, if you haven’t played Lords of the Fallen yet, now might be the perfect time to get ready for some epic demon-slaying action.