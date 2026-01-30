The tabletop world has been blessed with countless gaming-themed board games over the years, with the likes of The Witcher, Resident Evil, and Assassin’s Creed being adapted into excellent tabletop adventures.

More are on the way, with CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game topping the bill. Tabletop fans always crave more, and here are the best video games that we would love to see adapted into board games.

An Updated Legend of Zelda

The tabletop world has had Legend of Zelda board games before, though none since Milton Bradley’s The Legend of Zelda in 1988. There have been various Monopoly, card game, and chess set releases since, but we are craving a fresh and modern Zelda board game.

The video game series is one of the most popular of all time, and a Legend of Zelda movie adaptation is also coming soon. We would love to see a brand-new Nintendo-backed Zelda board game, which would no doubt play out brilliantly in tabletop mode.

Why Metroid Could be a Mega Hit

Sticking with Nintendo, Metroid’s gameplay is also perfectly suited to the tabletop world. The game’s exploration, backtracking, and atmosphere would work wonders as a board game.

In the video gaming world, Metroid is a huge commercial triumph for Nintendo and has a massive fan base. The recent Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was a monumental success on the Nintendo Switch 2, and a tabletop adaptation would be popular.

Image: Nintendo

Will We Ever Get a Grand Theft Auto Adaptation?

We have seen concepts and fan-made designs, but the popular Grand Theft Auto series has yet to be adapted into a board game. The gaming franchise is one of the best-selling of all time, and a tabletop version would be challenging yet utterly rewarding.

Although story-driven titles, like Uncharted and The Last of Us, make more sense as board games, with the right backing behind it, Grand Theft Auto has the potential to be exceptional as a tabletop game.

Image: Rockstar Games

Ghost of Tsushima Anyone?

Ghost of Tsushima was an instant hit for Sony when it arrived on the PS4 in 2020, perfectly closing the chapter on the eighth-generation console. After a PS5 remake, a standalone sequel, Ghost of Yotei, was released in October 2025.

Both games would make great tabletop experiences, but we are edging towards Tsushima. The first Ghost game has the potential to be a real hit in board game form, with various territories, regions, and shrines to dive into. Stealth and combat could work well, while progression to the final boss would be thrilling.