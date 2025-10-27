Betsson has announced some robust financial figures for the third quarter of 2025, with group revenue enjoying a 6% rise on the same period last year.

In Betsson AB’s interim report for January to September, 2025, the company declared a group revenue of €295.8 million for Q3 2025, boosting the year-to-date total to €893.1 million, a 12% improvement on the first nine months of 2024.

In the iGaming company’s earnings call, President and CEO Pontus Lindwall confirmed that operating profit had also increased by 4% and that the company’s mix of licensed casino and sports betting products distributed across 24 countries was the key to continued success.

“The global online gaming market is driven by the shift from offline to online gaming,” he said, “and Betsson is well positioned to capture growth opportunities in this structurally attractive market.”

Lindwall also announced that the board has decided to initiate a share buy-back program of €40 million which will run up to the end of April 2026.

When the Stockholm listed iGaming specialists reported its Q2 2025 results, its stock price dropped 15% despite revenue increasing, but at the time the company put that down to investors cashing in on share price gains of around 40% made over the previous 12 months.

Record Casino Revenue And Big Results In Italy

Net income showed a healthy year-on-year increase of 16% for the quarter, rising from €43.4 million to €50.1 million through July to September.

Betsson’s presentation for Q3 2025 also showed the firm held a record net cash position of €220 million.

Lindwall revealed that growth in Western Europe, and Italy in particular, was among the quarter’s highlights.

Betsson President and CEO Pontus Lindwall

“In the third quarter, casino revenue was at a new all-time high [€223 million], up 6% year-over-year, while sportsbook revenue [€71.2 million] was up 4% year-over-year,” he said.

“Revenue from locally regulated markets increased by 16% and accounted for 64% of total revenue during the quarter.

“Geographically, the largest growth contribution during the quarter came from Western Europe, where revenue increased by 27%, mainly driven by continued strong growth in Italy, where we continue to gain market share in both casino and sports betting.

“Latin America also continued to be an important growth region in the quarter, with 10% revenue growth year-over-year, driven by casino.

“Our business continues to generate strong cash flows, and our balance sheet is very robust, with a record net cash position of €220 million.”

Picking up on a question regarding the buy-back scheme, CFO Martin Öhman said: “As Pontus mentioned, we are now in a position where we had the highest net cash ever, and this is a decision taken by the board to kind of better reflect a nice and sound capital allocation.

“We believe that this is not impacting at all any kind of future M&A [mergers and acquisitions] agendas or any future organic growth initiatives.

“This is just a way to kind of balance and look at the proper capital allocation.”

Active Benefits Of Sports Sponsorships

During the Q3 2025 earnings call, it had not escaped attention that Betsson has been tapping into the power of sponsorship deals in sport.

Italian giants Inter Milan are one of the group’s most prestigious front-of-shirt sponsorship partners and gained valuable exposure for the brand in reaching May’s Champions League final as well as competing in the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States.

Betsson has a growing stable of sports sponsorship deals

Just last month the firm announced new deals in sport, becoming the primary sponsor of Panionios women’s volleyball team in Greece and also appearing as official sponsor for the Crete Half Marathon in Heraklion.

Betsson also renewed its partnership with the BNP Paribas Nordic Open, the world’s oldest indoor ATP tennis event.

Responding to a question raised regarding the strategy around sports sponsorships that were “becoming quite many”, Lindwall confirmed Betsson’s approach.

“I would say that sports is a very good way of marketing the brand, and it goes for both Casino and sports,” he said.

“The most clear example of that is what we can see now in Italy, where we do a very strong sports and very sports-oriented sponsorship with Inter, but still we see the Casino marching on.

“This is being able, as we are now, to sponsor large clubs that have a global reach.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us of building the brand and marketing our brand.

“As we all know, there have been some challenges with restrictions in marketing in certain markets, and taking that into account, the sponsorships is a great way of building a good brand both for Casino and sports globally.”