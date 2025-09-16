It’s been a long wait for the Hollow Knight sequel, but it appears to have paid off. The long-anticipated follow-up is here, and analysts have revealed Hollow Knight Silksong sales numbers have already topped 3.2 million copies on Steam. Timeframe? Less than two weeks.

It places Silksong among the fastest and best-selling indie games ever.



The original Hollow Knight was a labor of love that just happened to have paid off for Team Cherry, but it is now a cult classic that has sold five million copies since release.

As you can probably tell, the hype wasn’t just the indie crowd going nuts. Team Cherry is here to stay and the numbers give them right.

How Many Sales Does Silksong Have?

If you look at the latest AAA releases, you probably won’t find a game that sold three million copies in two weeks – that’s a fact.

The closest thing to this outstanding performance is Valheim, which sold five million copies in its first month. This success demonstrates the power of community anticipation and a reputation built by a solid first outing, in this instance this outing being Hollow Knight.



And it isn’t that Silksong came out in an easy to master release window either, there were major titles coming out and it’s still dominating the conversation online, which is good to see. The Steam charts also speak the same language, since Silksong is among the most-played games out there.



Impressive sales numbers proves that the genre itself has staying power. Gone are the times where Metroidvanias are labeled as niche – Silksong’s breakout success shows there’s a huge appetite for lovingly crafted worlds that invite exploration.

Next Team Cherry Game

The question we ask ourselves now is: Is Team Cherry able to keep sustainability? The original Hollow Knight built its legacy not only on sales but on long-tail support through expansions and free updates. If Team Cherry continues that model, Silksong could see its player base grow even further over the coming years.

More importantly, Silksong’s launch success is a strong statement; indie isn’t small and niche anymore. A three-person studio just matched or outperformed franchises with marketing budgets in the millions, and if that doesn’t shift the industry conversation, nothing will.