Tencent and Ubisoft have joined forces on a new free-to-play Assassin’s Creed mobile game, with Assassin’s Creed Jade expected to come soon. Despite being a mobile release for Android and iOS, expect full world exploration and the usual Assassin’s Creed gameplay.

Assassin’s Creed Jade will be optimised for mobile but promises to be a fully-fledged console-like experience on the go. However, there have been cancellation rumours after the recent Ubisoft shake-up and Tencent changes. Here’s everything you need to know about the historical action-adventure mobile game.

Console-Like Experience on Mobile

If the game is not cancelled completely, Assassin’s Creed Jade will be available for Apple and Android devices. You won’t need one of the latest iPhones, as the game will be compatible with iPhone 11 or phones with at least a Snapdragon 865 chip.

Assassin’s Creed Jade will have the usual mobile compromises, but Ubisoft has promised a high-fidelity addition to the Assassin’s Creed franchise, with RPG and gameplay mechanics close to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

The game will be set during the Qin Dynasty, a pivotal time in Chinese history. It will take place between the Odyssey and Origins stories, circa 215 BCE.

For the first time in the franchise’s history, players will be able to customise the main character. You can choose between gender, hairstyle, and face type and change gear and equipment.

The developers want the mobile game to feel like a proper Assassin’s Creed console title, and the gameplay mechanics and combat will be familiar. Expect open-world elements, thrilling parkour, and sneaky stealth.

Martial arts combat will play a huge role in Assassin’s Creed Jade, with various traditional Chinese weapons like swords and bows also available. The combat will feature combos and moves unique to each weapon.

When Will Assassin’s Creed Jade Come After Numerous Delays?

Assassin’s Creed Jade was first unveiled during the Ubisoft Forward 2022 showcase in September 2022. The original release date was set for 2025, but various delays have pushed it back to at least 2026.

Tencent has since shifted its focus on publishing its own IPs, and reportedly hundreds of developers who were originally working on Assassin’s Creed Jade have been moved to the DreamStar game. Tencent is also working on an Elden Ring mobile game, coming at some point in 2026.

Despite some reports suggesting the mobile game has been put on hold or even cancelled, nothing has officially changed, and Assassin’s Creed Jade is expected to release on iOS and Android in the not-so-distant future.