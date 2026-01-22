Tencent is bringing us a free-to-play Elden Ring mobile game, featuring simplified gameplay and in-app purchases. The Chinese tech giant acquired the Elden Ring rights in 2022.

Although the game is expected to be a dialled-down version of the hit console title, the mobile port is aiming to maintain the game’s open-world elements and challenging combat. Here’s everything we know so far about the Elden Ring mobile game.

Elden Ring Coming to Mobile

Elden Ring burst onto the scene in February 2022, quickly establishing itself as one of the best games on modern consoles. As of April 2025, the game has sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

Elden Ring has challenging yet masterful gameplay, superb exploration, and incredible freedom. The open world is alive, with stunning vistas and an unmatched atmosphere. Elden Ring is not for the faint-hearted, though, with 100+ hours of brutal gameplay.

Bringing a fully-fledged Elden Ring port to mobile is nigh on impossible, but getting an Elden Ring mobile game is the next best thing. Many successful mobile ports have been made, including Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and GRID Legends.

Tencent Games’ various divisions have been involved in some of the biggest and best mobile games, which can only be good news for the Elden Ring mobile port. The likes of Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG, and Delta Force are published by the Chinese company.

Differences Between Elden Ring Mobile and the Console Game

Elden Ring is a premium console game, available in digital and physical form on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The eagerly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 version is expected to come at some point in 2026.

Unlike the console edition, the Elden Ring mobile game will be free to play, though expect in-app purchases like battle passes and loot boxes. Game progression could be tied to monetisation as well as certain monster battles and crafting objects.

Controller support is expected, which is vital for a game like Elden Ring. Several top mobile gamepads are on the market, while the upcoming GameSir X5 Alteron could be the only mobile controller you’ll ever need. A top-notch gamepad will enhance your gameplay experience.

Tencent wants gamers to know they are playing an Elden Ring game, but the gameplay experience is likely to differ drastically from the huge console version. Still, world exploration and combat will remain a crucial part of the experience, and the game will be as challenging and rewarding as ever.

When Will Elden Ring Mobile Arrive?

Elden Ring mobile is in active development, but the release date has yet to be confirmed. Tencent has been working away on the game since acquiring the rights in 2022, although development is reportedly slow.

Elden Ring mobile is expected to come to both iOS and Android devices. If you can’t wait for the mobile release, you can play the console game via remote play or natively via a handheld PC like the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, or ASUS ROG Ally X. Also, the Switch 2 version is on the way.