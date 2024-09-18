The Plucky Squire review – A real page-turner

The Plucky Squire is a true marvel – technically, artistically, and vibe-wise. The game consistently stunned, at every turn. Even knowing how some of its magic is created, it was frequently surprising, and all-together wondrous. It presents a novelty of ideas in its design, and sweeps you along a tale that successfully evokes the carefree nature of childhood with gusto and whimsy.

In this storybook-inspired tale, you play as Jot – a heroic young boy who seeks to do good in a land of relative peace. Within the meta narrative, Jot is a character in a story book who is beloved by an unseen child in the “real” 3D world of the game. There are multiple layers to this adventure, with Jot’s story playing out across 2D and 3D planes, thanks to some rather strange magics.

As Jot, in his 2D storybook form, goes about his perfect day, tragedy strikes his world. The villainous Humgrump has realised something quite unique about his endless defeats against Jot: he’s caught in a loop because he’s a villain in a storybook. But with the right magic, he can defeat Jot once and for all – and so, he casts a spell that forces Jot out of the storybook, into the real world.

The change, as reflected in the game, is wonderful in every sense of the word. The Humgrump “pushes” Jot through the surface of the 2D world, and he pops out as a fully-formed 3D object. The synergy between the two worlds, and how All Possible Futures plays with both plains, is an incredible achievement. It’s mystifying in its simplicity.

By the time rocks are “popping” out of the 2D book and rolling across the 3D world, your mouth is hanging open. And that’s even before you get to The Plucky Squire‘s other neat mechanics: its world-changing word play, its delightful mini-games, and its dual 2D and 3D platforming.

Screenshot: GamesHub

It feels, at times, like All Possible Futures is showing off. It’s earned showing off, at the very least. The game is so packed with neat ideas and mechanics that it feels like the team was throwing everything at the wall: can we do this? Why don’t we? And why don’t we do this as well?

At the heart of The Plucky Squire is a very simple narrative. Jot, cast from his land, must return stronger than ever, and defeat the evil Humgrump definitively. But in experimenting with form and narrative storytelling, All Possible Futures greatly elevates its tale.

It’s not only that Jot is on the Hero’s Journey. He’s jumping into Magic: The Gathering-like cards to battle Elven warriors in a dialogue-off. He’s transporting himself onto a 3D mug to take part in a third-person space shooter. He flexes his way out of clothes to Punch-Out!! wandering beasties and bad guys. He picks up a bow and arrow to fire away in a shooting gallery of mosquitos.

Read: The Plucky Squire preview: A Jot of absolute magic

The Plucky Squire is playful with its narrative, allowing it to lean heavily on novel mechanics and technical flourishes that inspire awe. While this devotion to constant innovation and dazzling sights means the narrative is not particularly complex or interesting on its own, like a magic trick, The Plucky Squire consistently keeps you engaged anyway. In sleight of hand, you draw the focus of the audience elsewhere, to bring them back with shock and delight.

That’s the nature of The Plucky Squire

Screenshot: GamesHub

It maintains this magic well throughout, providing new sights at every turn, and new puzzles to keep the gears churning. Jot’s main companions, Violet and Thrash, also do their endearing best to be memorable, useful friends with abilities that shake up gameplay. When not playing as Jot, you will occasionally dabble in rhythm-based boss fights with Thrash, and bubble-popping game fights with Violet.

In the mix of these gameplay styles, The Plucky Squire is something genuinely quite special. It’s a colourful, diverse homage to the joys and wildness of childhood, and one that successfully transports you back to more nostalgic times.

Forcing an adult brain to indulge in whimsy can be difficult. As we get older, we’re more prone to cynicism and avoiding true, unfettered joy. But The Plucky Squire sweeps you up with ease, reminding you, in its novelty, of just how pure, creative, and joyful being a kid is. And just how pure, creative, and joyful video games can be.

It hauls you along its journey with a bright spark in its eye, and it shows you sights you’ll have rarely seen in other games. For that, it should be applauded. There’s so little that’s new under the sun, but The Plucky Squire has earned the right to claim this accolade. In its bright-eyed approach to platforming, and its inventive nature, it’s an enthralling and smile-inducing triumph.

Four-and-a-half stars: ★★★★½

The Plucky Squire

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developer: All Possible Futures

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Release Date: 17 September 2024

A PC code for The Plucky Squire was provided by the publisher and played on an Asus ROG Ally for the purposes of this review. GamesHub reviews were previously rated on a five-point scale. As of 29 July 2024, they are rated on a ten-point scale.