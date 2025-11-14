Soul Retreat is coming to Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S in early 2026. The immersive nature meditation experience, made by Soul Retreat Labs, is another step in the right direction for high-quality relaxation and mindfulness experiences in virtual reality.

Soul Retreat gives you the perfect opportunity to take a break from the day-to-day stresses of life without the need to leave your home. Could this unique Meta experience pave the way for more digital meditation VR apps and games in the future, especially now Valve is joining the party with the stand-alone Steam Frame?

Can VR Apps Like Soul Retreat Be Useful for Mindfulness?

A Peaceful Digital Getaway

We all need to get away sometimes, and Soul Retreat gives you that luxury from the comfort of your homes. Video games these days can be fast-paced, tense, and thrilling, but occasionally relaxation is all we need.

Soul Retreat has photorealistic graphics, which are vital when tricking your brain into thinking you’re actually there. The experience has natural landscapes, from European beaches to glens.

The developers, Soul Retreat Labs, are using their own Ground-Presence technology to make the experience as realistic as possible. Adaptive guidance and breathing biofeedback will keep you calm and relaxed, while ambient music will soothe your soul.

The ability to experience the app using hand tracking will add to the realism. Sure, you can use the Meta Quest Touch Plus controllers if you wish, and it’s good to have that option, but going controller-free will give you the best experience for immersion.

Why VR Can Provide the Perfect Escape

Having the ability to travel the world, albeit from home, with the touch of a few buttons is still mind-blowing. Of course, nothing beats the real thing, but with photorealistic graphics and stunning audio, virtual reality provides a more than solid option when looking to break away from reality for a bit.

Meditation and keeping the mind healthy are crucial, and gaming can certainly provide comfort. Soul Retreat takes you to real locations, captured with cutting-edge technology so you can enjoy the experience whether sitting or standing.

Breathing will play a big part in Soul Retreat, with helpful breathing patterns and adaptive AI-supported guidance. Inhales and exhales can trigger musical notes, allowing users to create their own unique soundscapes.

Experiences like Soul Retreat can allow for deeper immersion and escapism than can be hard to come by in the real world. Soul Retreat also aims to reduce stress and anxiety while promoting mindfulness and long-term well-being.

Other Calm VR Experiences

Although meditation experiences in virtual reality are few and far between, there are many relaxing games and apps to enjoy in VR. One of the most popular is Tetris Effect, which has stunning visuals, calming music, and incredible immersion.

Cubism is a casual 3D puzzle game, allowing the player to fit shapes together using hand tracking. It might not sound like much in the real world, but building shapes in VR can be extremely therapeutic.

Kayak VR: Mirage also has photorealistic graphics in beautiful locations. Despite having to navigate a kayak, there is a sense of freedom and relaxation with this game. Real VR Fishing can also offer a calming experience thanks to stunning graphics and realistic gameplay.

Will Soul Retreat Pave the Way for More VR Meditation Experiences?

Virtual reality is perfect for at-home meditation. The cost is low, you don’t have to leave the house, and you can meditate in your own time. Most upcoming Meta Quest 3 games are fast and frantic, so Soul Retreat will be a nice change of pace.

VR has been in the mainstream for several years, but experiences like Soul Retreat have been rare. However, with this arriving on Meta Quest in early 2026, the app can thrive on the headset, especially as a free version will be available at launch.

We need more wellness and relaxation apps in virtual reality, and Soul Retreat could be a big step forward for the genre.