The Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S already have a huge library of top-notch games, but many more are set to be released on the popular headset in the coming months.

Whether you enjoy the thrill of a horror or love playing shooters with your mates, there is something for everyone to look forward to. Here are the top upcoming Meta Quest games to get excited for.

Best Upcoming Meta Quest Games

Out of Sight VR

Out of Sight VR is a horror title not to be missed for fans of the genre. Virtual reality is blessed with a vast number of horror games, with many available on the Meta Quest store. Out of Sight promises to be another huge hit from Flat2VR Studios.

Players will take control of a blind girl, Sophie, who is alone and scared in an eerie mansion. She can only see through the eyes of her teddy bear, unlocking secrets and navigating creepy corridors along the way. Out of Sight is scheduled for release this winter.

EXOSHOCK

EXOSHOCK is an upcoming shooter on the Meta Quest, offering both single and multiplayer support. Players will be thrown into shooting action in dynamic battlefields, with split-second decisions being vital to your squad’s success.

The videos and screenshots for this sci-fi PvE shooter look superb, and many Quest gamers will be adding this title to their library. With an autumn release date, players won’t have to wait long to enter the intriguing VR world of EXOSHOCK.

Hyper Bullet

Sticking with shooters, Hyper Bullet is coming to the Meta Quest at the end of October. This fast-paced gun game gives off Pistol Whip vibes, which can only be a good thing. Players must endure waves of targets in this arcade shooter, which perfectly blends shooting and crafting mechanics.

With a comfortable playing level and backwards compatibility with the Meta Quest 2, many VR fans can enjoy this one. Developed by Protostar, Hyper Bullet is certainly one to look out for.

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

Marvel’s Deadpool VR is the next big exclusive on the Meta Quest 3 & 3S. Backed by Oculus Studios and developed by Twisted Pixel Games, expect excellent graphics, quality gameplay, and hours of shooting fun. After the stunning Wolverine gameplay trailer, the Deadpool VR game is arriving at a perfect time.

You will play the part of Wade Wilson’s alter ego as he slices and dices his way through enemies. The game will have an assortment of weapons and offer unique gameplay mechanics. Players can suit up as Deadpool this November.

Star Trek: Infection

Fans of the Star Trek franchise are in for a real treat when Star Trek: Infection comes to Meta Quest. We had a taste of this science fiction adventure in virtual reality with Star Trek: Bridge Crew, but this promises to build on that in every way.

You will take on the role of a Vulcan Starfleet officer aboard the U.S.S. Lumen, but things quickly take a turn for the worse. With no crew to help you out as the ship becomes occupied with an unknown entity, you must keep moving forward to unlock the mystery. There is no official release date, but this one will be worth the wait.

POSTAL 2 VR

POSTAL 2 was released on PC over two decades ago and has since gained a huge fanbase. Now, this first-person shooter has been given the VR treatment. Many flat games have been perfectly adapted into virtual reality, including the award-winning Resident Evil 4 Meta Quest version. POSTAL 2 is hoping to follow suit.

With a giant array of crazy weapons at your disposal, carrying out mundane tasks has never been more exhilarating. It will be fascinating to see how POSTAL 2 VR differs from the 2003 original release, and the Flat2VR Studios-published game is coming to Quest headsets soon.

Syberia

The Syberia franchise has been around since the late 1990s, with Amerzone being the first release from the late Belgian creator Benoit Sokal. A remaster of the original Syberia game is coming alongside a virtual reality edition.

Syberia has gained a cult following since its early-2000s release. Seeing the graphic adventure game get modern VR treatment will be a dream come true for many fans of the franchise.

Catana: Red Flowers

Ever wanted to play as a ninja cat wielding a katana? Joy Way are giving gamers the opportunity to do just that with Catana: Red Flowers. You will be playing as a ninja feline, dodging bullets and cutting through enemies.

Fun visuals and unique gameplay will keep you coming back for more, but expect the challenge to rise as you progress through the game. Catana: Red Flowers could turn out to be a big hit on Meta’s headset.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City

Finally, we get to see a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game in virtual reality, and TMNT: Empire City is shaping up to be a gem. With the city in turmoil, Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael are ready to restore the peace in their own unique way.

We have been waiting years for a proper Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VR game, and Empire City will not disappoint. The highly anticipated title is coming to Quest and Steam in the near future.

Laser Dance

Cubism creators are bringing a new mixed-reality game to Meta Quest, with Laser Dance coming soon. Great mixed reality apps and games are aplenty on the Quest store, and this one is well worth adding to your list.

Turn your living room into The Matrix, and dodge laser patterns that will have you crawling, dancing, and jumping around the house. The game will be easy to learn but hard to master, making it perfect for VR veterans and Quest newcomers.