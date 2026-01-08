GTA 6 Not Content Complete with Insider Fears Third Delay to 2027

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has warned that GTA 6 risks another delay beyond its November 19, 2026 target, revealing the game remains “not content complete” with developers still finalizing missions and features.

Speaking on the Button Mash podcast, Schreier known for accurate GTA predictions shared insights from devs close to the project: “The last I heard, it was still not content complete. People are still finishing things up, finalizing levels, missions, seeing what’s going to make it into the game.”

He emphasized Rockstar’s perfectionism: “The stakes are so high. They can’t settle for anything less than perfection.” Bug fixing hasn’t even started, leaving little buffer for the launch projected as the biggest in gaming history.

Rocky Road to Release

GTA 6’s unveil in December 2023 promised 2025, but delays pushed it to May 26, 2026, then November 19. Recent Rockstar layoffs heightened dev fears of missing deadlines.

Schreier cautioned: “I don’t think anyone at Rockstar could tell you with 100% certainty that they will make it out in November.” Contrasting views exist, Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson claims no further slips but Schreier’s track record fuels speculation. PlayStation prioritises it, with Sony aligning its lineup around the title.