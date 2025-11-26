The next Resident Evil movie is coming in 2026, with a reboot based on the hit Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, and Resident Evil 4 video games. Although the film will not directly follow any particular game, it promises to be a love letter to the hit gaming franchise.

Many have tried but ultimately failed to successfully bring Resident Evil to life on the silver screen, but the 2026 reboot could be the film we have all been waiting for. With lifelong Resident Evil fan Zach Cregger at the helm, will a Resident Evil movie finally live up to the hype?

Will Cregger’s Resident Evil Movie Be the Ultimate Nod to the Games?

Cregger’s Love Letter to the Original Games

As well as being a talented director and writer, Cregger is an avid gamer. He is a “gigantic” fan of the Resident Evil series, “obsessively” playing the games when younger, especially the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 4, which was first released way back in 2005.

Cregger wants the Resident Evil movie to feel like the games as much as possible, like a love letter to the original titles. Although remaining tight-lipped on the plot, Cregger is reportedly focusing on Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4, which are arguably the most popular games in the series.

Cregger could be the right man for the job, as he has never seen any of the previous Resident Evil movies but loves the games. The reported snowy Raccoon City setting will take the movie franchise back to its gaming roots, with production currently taking place in Prague, Czech Republic.

Cregger wants to capture the Resident Evil feel rather than focus on one single game, which could move the setting around the globe. While Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 took place in Raccoon City, a fictional American state, Resident Evil 4 moved the franchise to rural Europe. The upcoming Resident Evil Requiem also takes us back to Raccoon City.

Resident Evil fans have been crying out for a proper love-letter movie, especially as previous flicks have been such a let-down. The Sony films starring Milla Jovovich were too action-based and rarely followed the movies, while 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City received poor reviews despite staying closer to the source material.

Getting the setting right is arguably the biggest deal. We have been back to Raccoon City before, but seeing Resident Evil 4’s rural Spain location would be fascinating on the big screen. Although it could be tricky, incorporating both settings into one hit movie could be the true love letter to the games that Resident Evil fans deserve.

Could Leaving Out Original Characters Hurt the Movie?

Considering that Cregger is a huge Resident Evil fanatic, leaving out the original characters is somewhat of a surprise. One of the reasons why the franchise is such a success is down to the iconic characters and enemies.

Although the setting, plot, and characters have yet to be announced, Cregger has a lot to live up to. Familiar faces, such as Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine, will not appear in the movie, with new characters in an original plot taking centre stage instead. That decision could go either way.

Cregger wants to create an original Resident Evil movie, rather than bring back old characters from the video games. The director wishes to respect the games by not including the original characters, which is a bold decision given that Cregger desires the movie to be a love letter to the games.

How Will the New Movie Fare Against Previous Attempts?

Since the original Resident Evil game was released back in 1996, we have had no less than seven major Resident Evil movies, with next year’s being the eighth. So far, none of them have done enough justice to the games.

Paul W. S. Anderson directed the first before moving to screenwriting for the second and third. He was back to directing and screenwriting for the final three movies in the original film franchise.

Anderson’s flicks were criticised for poor storytelling and major deviations from the original games. The movies felt more like popcorn action flicks than solid adaptations of the admired games.

Welcome to Raccoon City, the 2021 Resident Evil movie reboot, failed financially and critically. Johannes Roberts’ version was ambitious but fell short due to bad timing, poor special effects, and strange writing.

We even had a Resident Evil TV series on Netflix in 2022. However, despite plans for a second series, the show was cancelled after the first season had negative reviews from the audience and critics.

Looking at the previous movie attempts, Cregger seemingly doesn’t have to do much to win over the crowd. However, having promised so much, can he make a worthy Resident Evil movie that will live up to the billing?

Comparisons to Cregger’s Prior Movies

Cregger has been on a roll in recent years, directing the brilliant Barbarian and Weapons. With a whopping 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Barbarian was a gigantic success, grossing $45 million worldwide with a reported $4 million budget.

Cregger landed Weapons after Barbarian was such a strong triumph, and the 2025 mystery horror film was an even bigger box office success. Weapons made almost $200 million worldwide and has been praised for its originality, suspense, and sensational cast.

The new Resident Evil movie could be a huge success if history is anything to go by. Barbarian and Weapons are two unique but fantastic horror movies, so the 2026 Resident Evil reboot could go down the horror route instead of the typical action genre we have been accustomed to.

It’s too early to tell whether the Resident Evil reboot will be a hit, but an original horrifying story could be exactly what the Resident Evil fans have been crying out for.