The Samsung Galaxy XR is Samsung’s latest attempt at mixed reality. XR stands for extended reality, and the Galaxy’s hardware and software specs are impressive. The headset is light and futuristic but expensive.

How does the Samsung Galaxy XR compare to the Apple Vision Pro and the far cheaper Meta Quest 3 when it comes to gaming? We dive into the exclusive Android XR titles and look at the vast library of games available on Samsung’s new device.

Is Samsung Galaxy XR Stuck Between Quest & Vision Pro?

Are There Any Exclusive Android XR Games?

Right now, the two confirmed Android XR exclusive titles are Inside [JOB] and Enigmo. Both games show off the XR headset’s capabilities, but are they enough to warrant the device’s $1800 price tag from a gamer’s perspective?

Inside [JOB] is exclusive to Android XR, not specifically Samsung Galaxy XR, though the Samsung headset is the first to run the Android operating system. The game blends the real world with virtual reality, with no controllers required.

With eye-tracking support, Inside [JOB] attempts to immerse you into a mixed reality environment, introducing you to what Android XR is all about. Made by Owlchemy Labs, there are many similarities with the popular VR hit Job Simulator.

The only other current exclusive Android XR title, Enigmo, was initially a 2003 puzzle game. The title has been adapted into spatial 3D for the Samsung Galaxy XR. Like Inside [JOB], Enigmo is a mixed reality experience with hand tracking support.

Enigmo will start as an Android XR exclusive for the Samsung headset before moving to more devices. A Meta Quest 3 version is coming this winter, and the puzzle game could make its way to the Apple Vision Pro down the line.

Other Games You Can Play on Samsung’s Headset

Alongside Inside [JOB] and Enigmo, many familiar virtual reality games can be played on Samsung Galaxy XR. At launch, titles like Green Hell VR, Vacation Simulator, and Arizona Sunshine Remake are playable on the device.

Although Samsung has stated that gaming will not be a primary focus for the XR headset, many games have been announced, and even more are on the way. Looking on the XR Headset tab on the Google Play Store, a host of titles can be purchased and played on Samsung Galaxy XR.

There is a big focus on XR experiences, with an entire section on just XR games, with titles like Minecraft, Roblox, and Demeo ready and waiting. Hand-tracking experiences and 2D games are also available on the Galaxy device.

How Does the Galaxy XR Compare with Quest & Vision Pro?

In terms of pure VR standalone gaming headsets, the Meta Quest 3 still holds the crown. Meta’s gaming library is vast, with a huge array of titles available to download directly to the VR console. There are many more upcoming Quest games to look out for.

Meta also has loads of exclusive titles, such as Asgard’s Wrath 2, Resident Evil 4, and Deadpool VR. The library is already huge, but more exclusive titles and VR games will come to Quest. The headset can also be tethered to a PC, opening the vast Steam VR library.

The Galaxy XR is more of a direct competitor to Apple’s Vision Pro. Samsung has won the battle when it comes to pricing, but has Apple won the war in terms of features and design? Both devices are meant to be used as spatial computers for productivity and communication, with entertainment options sprinkled in.

As for games, Apple’s store is limited, while the Android XR’s library is decent and will continue growing. Samsung also offers optional controllers, which certainly gives it the edge in the gaming department.

Will Extended Reality Headsets Replace Smartphones?

We are years away from the death of the traditional smartphone, but devices like the Samsung Galaxy XR are looking to bridge the gap. However, usual hurdles like battery life, cost, and practicality stand in the way.

Smartphones have become so popular due to their convenience and functionality, with nothing comparing to always having a compact PC and entertainment device in your pocket. Headsets and wearables are catching up thanks to technological advancements and industry belief, but phones won’t disappear overnight.