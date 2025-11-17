Strategy and tabletop board games in virtual reality are becoming increasingly popular, with Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss being the latest big hit on Meta Quest 3/3S, Steam VR, and Apple Vision Pro.

Whether playing with friends or taking on the game in single player, the highly rated Glassbreakers is exceptional in virtual reality. We check out the latest VR strategy game by Polyarc and dive into what makes these types of virtual reality board games so crucial for the platform.

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss a Big Hit for VR

Thrilling Gameplay

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss’ concept sounds simple, as players need to shatter their opponent’s glass by commanding a team of three on a hex-based board. Of course, there is much more to the game than just that.

Picking your team of champions is your first task. You must choose wisely to build a team with distinct abilities, such as damage healers and tanks. Tactics play a huge role in this strategy game, so getting your squad right is imperative.

Glassbreakers Champions of Moss’ gameplay is fun, rewarding, and challenging. The game is fast-paced and strategic, with timing being a crucial component. Players must take risks to outwit their enemies to get the win, making the gameplay extremely competitive.

The matches are designed to be quick (around ten minutes) and action-packed, keeping things as intense as possible. Different rules can be set, and you can go up against real people or robots in 1v1 or 2v2 formats.

Set in the Stunning Moss Universe

The Moss series is one of the most visually stunning franchises in virtual reality. Moss is rated incredibly highly on all platforms, while Moss: Book II built on those foundations and stepped things up a notch.

The world of Moss is beautiful, with outstanding art direction and atmosphere. The immersive world sucks players in, and Quill, the young mouse protagonist, is one of the cutest gaming characters in VR.

Polyarc, the studio behind the award-winning Moss franchise, has used the Moss world to bring Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss to life. The fantasy universe looks stunning, with the lore being expanded even further with new locations and champions.

As well as brand continuity, the developers are using the Moss world to expand on the characters, build on the sensational art style, and offer new and unique gameplay while keeping the original feel of the Moss games.

Premium Product with No “Pay-to-Win” Model

Unlike some games in the genre, Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss is a premium product with no pay-to-win mechanics. There is a one-off purchase fee when you buy the game, with the developers putting an emphasis on a “fair-to-play” model.

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss is based on skill and strategy, not in-game purchases to buy your way to a win. Players will climb the ranks with victories, unlocking champions and rewards along the way. Shrewd decisions and skill are the name of the game with Glassbreakers.

Cross Platform

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss is available on the Meta and Steam stores as well as on Apple Vision Pro. Multi-platform support will give Polyarc’s game a wider audience, allowing even more players to enjoy the unique title.

Cross-platform games are excellent, as players can connect and share experiences using a larger platform of devices. Whether rocking Apple’s Vision Pro headset or playing on Meta’s far less expensive Quest 3S, Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss offers cross-platform support for all major headsets.

Many comfort options are available, as you can play Glassbreakers while sitting or standing. No internet connection is required, and the title will take up little space on your headset.

Other VR Board Games Worth Checking Out

Tabletop VR games are growing in popularity, with the likes of Demeo, Towers and Powers, and Pokeroo Global well regarded on VR stores. You can play various VR versions of chess, roulette, solitaire, and more, while the upcoming Demeo Dungeons & Dragons game could be a real hit.

Virtual reality board games and similar experiences can offer unrivalled social interaction, giving gamers a chance to play live-table or strategic games with friends from the comfort of their homes.

Mixed reality is slowly but surely taking off, with a vast number of games now available on Meta Quest and Apple Vision. As the technology continues to grow, more mixed reality and augmented reality (AR) games will come to VR headsets.