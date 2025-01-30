Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons VR game announced

Standout VR game Demeo is getting a major sequel, in the form of a Dungeons & Dragons crossover, known as Demeo x Dungeons and Dungeons: Battlemarked. This title from Resolution Games makes use of the Demeo role-playing system – which is essentially a version of D&D anyway – and layers in familiar stories and characters, for entirely new campaigns.

For those unfamiliar, Demeo is a VR game that places you above a virtual tabletop with interactive elements. You’re basically playing D&D in a virtual space, with VR elements allowing for dramatic battles, and environments that change dynamically with the story.

“VR has the ability to take us to completely magical places that we could never imagine, and feel like we’re really there. On the other hand, it can take us to incredibly familiar places – say, a basement – but add just enough video game magic to make the whole thing feel very special. A magical reality, even,” reviewer Edmond Tran wrote of the title for GamesHub, while crowning it one of the best games for PlayStation VR2.

“Demeo is a solid multiplayer turn-based tactics game, but its X-factor comes from the fact that it replicates the feeling of sitting around with your friends and diving deep into a tabletop game – only your board is elaborately detailed, your pieces are alive, and you can physically dive deeper into the fantasy world if you so choose, blowing it up so it feels like you’re right in there with your character.”

It’s one of the coolest applications of VR we’ve seen yet, which is why it’s so exciting to see Resolution Games branching out with an officially-licensed Dungeons & Dragons game.

As announced, Battlemarked will feature the official D&D mechanics, with players taking part in a dramatic story, guided by the game. Along the way, you’ll need to make certain decisions to move forward, ensuring you’re clever about your next steps.

“Gather your friends for an unforgettable adventure that will blend classic D&D excitement with fast-paced tactical action. Built on the award-winning Demeo Action Role Playing System, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will make everyone from D&D newcomers to seasoned wizards and warriors feel like a hero,” Resolution Games said. “Battlemarked is a DM-less system that focuses on social strategy rather than social roleplay, encouraging group tabletalk focused on tactics and decision-making.”

Like the original Demeo, Battlemarked will feature multiplayer co-op for across two campaigns, with all players working together to defeat enemies and advance.

For now, the game doesn’t have a release date, but we do know it’ll launch on PC VR, as well as console (likely PlayStation VR2), and XR devices. You can learn more about the upcoming game on the Battlemarked website.