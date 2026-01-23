A new high-end handheld gaming PC is on the way, with the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 set to go head-to-head with the likes of the Steam Deck and ROG Ally X.

The handheld gaming PC market is packed with top-notch devices these days, with more set to come. The Acer Nitro Blaze 11 is looking to stand out from the crowd with a stunning large display and some impressive internal specs.

Everything We Know About the Acer Nitro Blaze 11

At IFA Berlin in September 2024, Acer announced its first-ever handheld gaming PCs. Alongside the Blaze 11, the Nitro Blaze 7 and Nitro Blaze 8 were confirmed. The 7 and 8 look superb, but the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 stole the show.

The devices will run Windows and have AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processors. AMD Radeon 780M graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM are under the hood.

The Nitro Blaze 7 and 8 will have a 144 Hz display, while the flagship 11 will settle with a 120 Hz panel. However, the 11’s screen is significantly bigger, coming in at 10.95 inches. Although not an OLED, the IPS touchscreen with a 2560×1600 resolution is simply stunning.

Acer has also gone down the route of detachable controllers with the Nitro 11. Removable controllers have become popular since the original Nintendo Switch, allowing users to play their games in various ways.

With Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot on board, the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 could be the ultimate handheld gaming PC when it eventually ships.

How Will the Blaze 11 Stack Up Against the Competition?

Judging by the initial specs and features, the Acer Nitro lineup is aiming to compete with the very best handheld gaming PCs. All high-end portable PCs have pros and cons, and the Blaze 11 will not suit every gamer.

The screen could be one of its biggest strengths and weaknesses. Only the OneXplayer X1 has the same screen size, and the specs are quite similar on paper. As magical as it is to play on-the-go games on a massive display, portability becomes an issue.

At 10+ inches, can it even be called a portable device? The detachable controllers and tabletop mode will help, but using the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 as a handheld console could become cumbersome quickly.

The Steam Deck has been around for quite some time now, but Valve almost perfected the handheld PC with the OLED model. The screen may be a lot smaller than the Blaze 11’s, but games pop off the display with outstanding colour and contrast thanks to OLED. The specs are somewhat dated, but the Steam Deck can still play some of the latest AAA titles.

The ROG Ally X does not include an OLED screen, but the 1080p IPS panel is good enough. With solid battery life, excellent ergonomics, and top-notch Xbox support, the Ally X is a great choice for gamers in 2026.

The Acer Nitro Blaze 11 will also be competing with the likes of the Lenovo Legion Go, the MSI Claw 8 AI Plus, and even the Nintendo Switch 2. The biggest names in the PC gaming industry are getting involved in handhelds, and Acer will face stiff competition going forward.

Valve is reportedly working on a Steam Deck 2, while the upcoming Ayaneo Next II is also set to battle the big boys in the handheld PC gaming world.

How Much Will Acer’s Flagship Portable PC Cost?

The Acer Nitro Blaze 11 was initially set to release in Q2 2025, but the launch has been delayed. Acer has yet to give us a confirmed date, but we are hopeful of a 2026/2027 release. The company is reportedly working on other projects before turning its focus on releasing the Nitro Blaze lineup.

The cost of all three devices is still under wraps, but the 11 is expected to be the most expensive. The Acer Nitro Blaze 11 could start from $1,099, which is in line with handheld gaming PCs with similar specs.