Fans of the James Bond franchise have been waiting far too long for a proper console James Bond game, with 007 First Light set to be the first since 2012’s disappointing 007 Legends. First Light, developed and published by IO Interactive, is coming in 2026.

Having watched the fantastic 30-minute 007 First Light gameplay trailer, the game looks extremely promising, with the original story, thrilling gameplay, and intriguing characters standing out. Here’s everything we know and what to expect from First Light.

First Game in the 007 Franchise for 14 Years

James Bond has a rich history in the gaming world, with the first title, Shaken but Not Stirred, being released way back in the early 1980s. Overall, we have seen over 20 official 007 video game releases.

One of the standout James Bond titles is GoldenEye 007, which came out on the Nintendo 64 in 1997. GoldenEye remains an iconic game, revolutionising the first-person shooter genre at the time. The 1997 hit still holds up today, and a remastered edition in 2023 gave the influential title a new lease of life on modern consoles.

Unfortunately, since GoldenEye’s success, most 007 games have been lacklustre. The PS2-era titles, such as James Bond 007: Nightfire and From Russia with Love, were decent, but none have managed to live up to GoldenEye’s legacy.

GoldenEye 007, the 2010 release, was okay, but James Bond 007: Blood Stone received mixed reviews. Blood Stone was the last third-person Bond game, while 007 Legends, which was released in 2012, was the final console title before 007 First Light’s announcement.

Bringing back the James Bond franchise is huge for the gaming world, and IO Interactive is certainly capable of delivering the goods. Judging by what we have seen so far, First Light could live up to the billing.

Original James Bond Story

The new James Bond game is not a rehash of a familiar story or a remake of an older title; IO Interactive is giving us a brand new 007 plot. The game will be a reimagining of James Bond’s original story, following his early days as an MI6 recruit.

Seeing James Bond as a younger and less experienced agent is refreshing. Instead of the rugged, darker, and older Bond we have come to expect, players will get to experience him during his early life and how he started out as a British espionage agent.

The new Bond game will have sandbox elements like IO’s Hitman franchise, but 007 First Light will be the typical linear experience – having the best of both worlds is very welcome. Expect stunning movie-like set pieces and plenty of cinematic action.

Playing as a young Bond looking to earn his 007 status will offer up unique challenges. Bond in his mid-twenties will take more risks, which could result in more mistakes. This is an excellent choice by the developer and a fascinating way to tell an original James Bond story.

Stunning Graphics & Electrifying Gameplay

Some AAA games coming out these days look like movies, and 007 First Light promises to offer a cinematic gaming experience like nothing else. From the lighting to the environments, the graphics look sensational.

First Light truly looks like a next-gen blockbuster title. It will look superb on the standard PS5 and Xbox Series S, but the new 007 game will shine on the PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X. Expect stunning 4K graphics and solid frame rates.

With better hardware to work with, games are becoming more ambitious, and First Light’s physics and environmental damage are on point. The lighting looks incredible, and the ray tracing will enhance the visuals even further.

First Light promises the typical James Bond combat and stealth gameplay. With sandbox and open-world elements, choosing your playstyle will be both challenging and rewarding. Go all guns blazing or take a subtle stealth approach to take down your enemies quietly and efficiently.

Bond’s trusty sidearm will come in handy, making gunfights realistic and thrilling. Gadgets will play a big part in the combat, with a laser watch standing out. Also, Bond can use the environment to his advantage, with fire extinguishers and cement bags available to use as weapons.

Similarities to IO Interactive’s Other Titles

With IO Interactive behind the project, 007 First Light is in good hands. Since 2000’s Hitman: Codename 47, IO has been developing these types of games, with many being critically acclaimed and loved by fans. IO opened a new UK studio for the Bond game, so plenty of care and attention has gone into the project.

After Hitman: Absolution, the developer moved away from linear gameplay to a more sandbox approach, starting with the Hitman reboot in 2016. Hitman 2 and Hitman 3 have built on those foundations, and 007 First Light could take it to another level.

IO Interactive’s last four games as developer have been Hitman titles, with Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days coming before in 2010. However, IO did publish MindsEye in 2025, which has been heavily criticised for its poor story, technical issues, and clunky gameplay.

If the 2026 Bond title can take a leaf out of the Hitman games while offering a unique gameplay experience, 007 First Light will no doubt be a big hit for the company and will live up to the hype.