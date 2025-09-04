There’s yet another update to the much-anticipated IOI James Bond game, with the official 007 First Light release date revealed alongside fresh gameplay.

The deep-dive showed all manner of cool gadgets, some locations, the stealth system and first and foremost, how IOI will balance the cinematic action typical of a Bond game with their usual player-driven sandbox gameplay.



Seeing a Bond game in the headlights of PS5 releases in just a few months feels a bit surreal. Now sure, we’ve had a couple of duds that smeared the legacy of the British spy, but hey – if it captures just a little bit of the magic Goldeneye or even Nightfire gave us, we’re in.

007 First Light Gameplay Revealed

From a lavish casino in Monaco, to tuxedoed guests, guards galore and a level design has multiple entry points and disguises to explore, the new gameplay revealed some interesting details.

Later sequences showed Bond scaling rooftops, sneaking through high-security vaults, and even engaging in a high-speed chase. The environments look both stylish and reactive, with NPCs responding dynamically to Bond’s actions in ways that echo Hitman’s best moments.

IO have already alluded to the fact that the Bond game will be closer to Daniel Craig’s portrayal.

And what would a Bond game be without its fancy gadgets? In the gameplay reveal, we saw Bond using micro-cameras to tag guards, EMP grenades to disable security systems, and a wristwatch with multiple functions straight out of Q’s workshop.

Unlike the straightforward “gadget as key” design of older Bond games, these tools appear flexible, encouraging creativity rather than simply being puzzle solutions, which we absolutely loved to see.

007 First Light Release Date

Bond fans will not have to wait too long for the title to launch, with IOI also revealing that the 007 First Light release date to be 27th of March, 2026.