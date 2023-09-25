Xbox Game Pass: September 2023 – Payday 3 headlines new lineup

Amidst an array of leaks revealing Xbox Game Pass cost breakdowns, unannounced games in development, and brand Xbox consoles and controllers, business for Microsoft rolls on – and that includes announcements for the latest titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of September and early October 2023.

As revealed, this month is a blockbuster one for the subscription service, as Microsoft has planned an array of strong inclusions like new releases Payday 3, Lies of P, Party Animals, and Cocoon, and debuting games like Gotham Knights – which should hopefully get a re-appraisal with a brand new audience.

October is also starting off strong with the launch of The Lamplight’s League, a turn-based adventure game from Harebrained Schemes, the studio behind Shadowrun and Battletech.

Here’s the full list of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass in late September 2023 and early October 2023, courtesy of Xbox Wire. If you missed it, you can also find out what was in the first wave of new Xbox Game Pass games for September 2023.

Xbox Game Pass: Wave Two for September 2023

Lies of P (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available today: ‘Lies of P is a thrilling soulslike that takes the story of Pinocchio, turns it on its head, and sets it against the darkly elegant backdrop of the Belle Epoque era.’

Party Animals (Console, Cloud) – Available 20 September: ‘Fight with or against your friends in Party Animals! Choose your character from a diverse cast of adorable animals as you battle it out across multiple game modes to be the last one left standing in the ultimate competitive brawler.’

Payday 3 (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – Available 21 September: ‘Payday 3 is the explosive sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters of the past decade. Since its release, Payday players have been revelling in the thrill of a perfectly planned and executed heist. That’s what makes Payday a high-octane, co-op FPS experience.’

Cocoon (Console, PC) – Available 29 September: ‘From Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of Limbo and Inside – Cocoon takes you on an adventure across worlds within worlds. Master world-leaping mechanics to unravel a cosmic mystery.’

Gotham Knights (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – Available 3 October: ‘Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals.’

The Lamplighter’s League (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – Available 3 October: ‘Sneak, steal, and shoot your way through a world of pulp adventure in The Lamplighters League! Globetrot across a variety of exciting locales around the world and outwit your enemies in strategic turn-based combat and, if you play your cards right, you might just save the world.’

Xbox Game Pass: Departures in September 2023

The following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on 30 September 2023 – so get in quick if you’re keen to play them before they vanish:

Beacon Pines

Despot’s Game

Last Ball BBS

Moonscars

Outriders

Prodeus

Weird West

Of these, we’d definitely recommend making time for Beacon Pines – a spooky, bite-sized adventure with a unique, twisting narrative, and shades of Twin Peaks.

