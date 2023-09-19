New Xbox consoles and controller revealed by court documents

News

Documents pertaining to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard have revealed plans for a redesign of the Xbox Series X and S consoles, as well as a new Xbox controller.
19 Sep 2023
Edmond Tran
Image: Microsoft

A slew of details about Microsoft’s upcoming plans for Xbox and Bethesda have been revealed through a series of slides attached to court documents related to the company’s ongoing dealings with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Among a number of yet-to-be-revealed titles from Bethesda Game Studios, a mid-generation, digital-only redesign of the Xbox Series X console was revealed, with a targeted launch of October 2024. Not only that, a new Xbox controller was revealed, with a targeted launch of May 2024.

In addition to images of the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Universal Controller, a project called “Ellewood” was detailed – a mid-generation refresh for the more budget-conscious Xbox Series S, which features internal improvements.

The documents reveal the two new consoles were planned to be ‘officially’ announced in mid-2024.

What’s more, plans for the next-generation Xbox, supposedly slated for 2028, were detailed. It’ll reportedly boast hybrid computing that leverages on-board and cloud architecture, the use of AI for “optimisation and acceleration of game performance, operations, and development for players and creators,” and a dedicated, open creator platform for development.

The company will work towards developing a “Thin OS”, presumably referring to its operating system, that could run on “$99 consumer or handheld devices”.

Read: Fallout 3 and Oblivion remasters, Dishonored 3, and more seemingly revealed in US court filing

Xbox Series X “Brooklin”

The Xbox Series X Refresh, codenamed “Brooklin”, features increased storage and will be priced at USD $499, the same price as the original Xbox Series X.

The list of traits includes:

  • A new, rounded chassis
  • 2TB Internal Storage
  • USB-C front port with power delivery
  • Wi-Fi 6E radio
  • Bluetooth 5.2 radio
  • Reduced power consumption, using 15% less power than the original Xbox Series X
  • 100% Recyclable packaging

The Xbox Series S refresh, “Ellewood”, will also house many of these internal improvements, though its processing power and chassis will remain the same.

Xbox Universal Controller “Sebile”

The new Xbox Universal controller, codenamed “Sebile”, appears to be designed with cloud gaming features in mind, as well as improved haptics and motion capabilities. The feature set includes:

  • A new look, featuring a glossy white upper chassis, and rubberised black grips
  • Xbox Wireless 2 technology
  • Direct-to-Cloud technology
  • Precision haptic feedback, which can double as speakers – similar to the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller
  • An accelerometer
  • Quieter buttons and thumbstick
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Rechargeable and swappable battery
  • Recycled materials and less resin
  • Repair and Disassembly capability
  • New modular thumbstick
  • “Lift to wake” functionality
  • “Continued build improvements” and “improved longevity”

Elsewhere, the documents revealed the existence of upcoming Bethesda games, including remasters of The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion, Doom Year Zero, Dishonored 3, a Fallout 3 remaster, and a sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo, as well as several codenamed and licensed IP titles.

Microsoft has yet to officially confirm these details.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

