The New Xbox Game Pass games for September 2023

The first wave of games for Xbox Game Pass in September 2023 have been revealed, with strong inclusions across the board. While the month is clearly set to be dominated by Starfield, with the game launching out of early access on 6 September, there are still a number of other solid games launching this month, too.

Beyond the blockbuster launch of Starfield, the incredibly intriguing Lies of P is also set to launch on Xbox Game Pass in September 2023. This title is a weird, creative riff on the tale of Pinocchio, which is brought to life in a Souls-like world of puppet mechs and bloody battles.

You can also expect Solar Ash to launch on the subscription platform in September. This game comes from the team behind Hyper Light Drifter, and features a similar, eye-popping neon aesthetic that brings to life gorgeous worlds with slick movement.

Here’s the full list of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass in September 2023 – including a handful of newly-launched titles you might’ve missed.

Xbox Game Pass – September 2023 releases

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (Console, Cloud) – Available Now: ‘For years you’ve battled armies and made history your story. Now it’s time to make history once more with a new breakthrough in strategy gaming – introducing Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, now available on Xbox consoles.’

Call of the Wild: The Angler – Available Now: ‘Be free to fish where you choose in this unique and approachable open world fishing game. Explore the great outdoors on your own or with friends, engage in a variety of fishing activities, experiment with different baits and lures, and find the catch of a lifetime!’

Humankind (Console, Cloud) – Available Now: ‘Humankind is a historical strategy game in which you’ll be combining cultures to create a civilization that’s as unique as you are. Re-craft the narrative of human history as you lead your people from the Ancient to the Modern age. How far will you push Humankind?’

Starfield (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – Available Today: ‘In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.’

Solar Ash (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 14 September: ‘Set amidst a surreal dreamscape filled with long-abandoned ruins of great civilisations past, you play as Rei, a Voidrunner determined to stop at nothing to save her planet from falling prey to the Ultravoid’s path of eternal hunger.’

Lies of P (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 19 September: ‘Lies of P is a thrilling soulslike that takes the story of Pinocchio, turns it on its head, and sets it against the darkly elegant backdrop of the Belle Epoque era.’

Xbox Game Pass – September 2023 removals

As happens every month, September 2023 will also herald the removal of several games from Xbox Game Pass. Titles set to depart the service on 15 September include:

Amazing Cultivation Simulator

Aragami 2

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Metal Hellsinger

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Train Sim World 3

There’s a fair array of departures here, and each is worth checking out. If you can make time, we’d recommend blasting through Metal Hellsinger before it’s gone – and maybe even enjoying a round or two of Civilization 6 to cool down after your hellish adventures.

