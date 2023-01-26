Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct: Every major announcement

The January 2023 Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct promised a glimpse into the future of both companies – one filled with colourful, bloody, high-speed, eclectic games. The presentation housed highly anticipated release date announcements, new looks at upcoming adventures, and even a surprise game announcement and release.

Here’s everything announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct.

The long-awaited co-op vampire slaying adventure, Redfall, finally got a release date during the Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct – it will launch on 2 May 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Alongside the release date announcement, the Direct also played host to a 10-minute Redfall gameplay deep dive, which revealed more about the gloomy setting of the vampiric post-apocalypse, and how procedural encounters will create a sense of tension and horror along the way.

Minecraft Legends arrives on 18 April 2023

During the Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct, the upcoming spin-off Minecraft Legends finally got its time in the sun. A new gameplay trailer for the 4v4 PvP skirmish battler revealed the game will finally release on 18 April 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

When players jump in, they’ll find a colourful world filled with plenty of odd creatures – and a map filled with hefty battling opportunities that can be taken on with friends, or against friends. The game’s main campaign will follow a loose plot about an oncoming invasion of Piglin enemies.

The Elder Scrolls Online is going back to Morrowind

A new trailer for the latest Elder Scrolls Online chapter confirmed Necrom will take players all the way back to Morrowind, a fan-favourite locale in the world of Tamriel. The adventure will allow players to explore the surreal realm of Apocrypha, and learn more about Daedric Prince, Hermaeus Mora.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom will also introduce a new class to the game: the Arcanist. This class specialises in mastering powerful runes, ancient tomes, and Apocryphal magics.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom launches on 5 June 2023 for PC and Mac. It will land on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on 20 June 2023.

Forza Motorsport got a new gameplay overview

While Forza Motorsport is still undated, a new trailer at the Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct showcased plenty of new features and dazzling antics to tide keen players over.

In the latest trailer for the game, it was revealed that devotees will be able to drive and collect over 500 different cars, with plenty of upgrades available. Much attention was also given to in-game improvements, including car damage, time-of-day features, weather effects, and other tweaks from past Forza games.

Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks got a surprise launch

It’s not a true ‘Direct’ showcase without some major surprises – and Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Ghostwire Tokyo) certainly delivered during its Direct slot. As announced at the Developer Direct, the studio’s newest game, Hi-Fi Rush, is now available for everyone on Xbox and PC. It’s also free on Xbox Game Pass.

This flashy-looking rhythm adventure game follows a young wannabe rocker on a path to stardom. To help him on his way, and defeat the sinister organisation in his path, you’ll need to take part in intense, rhythm-based fights through colourful, cel-shaded worlds.

You can play Hi-Fi Rush on Xbox and PC.

You can now watch the entire Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct online.